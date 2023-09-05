The Border Mail
Albury MP Justin Clancy takes aim at Dr Michael Holland over eating disorder co-ordinator gap

By Jodie O'Sullivan
Updated September 6 2023 - 7:29am, first published 5:30am
Albury MP Justin Clancy says it's hard to see the evidence on the ground of a co-ordinated framework that ensures people with eating disorders get the right help when they need it.
Albury MP Justin Clancy has accused the NSW parliamentary secretary for health of "running up the white flag" on funding an eating disorder co-ordinator for the city.

