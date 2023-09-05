Albury MP Justin Clancy has accused the NSW parliamentary secretary for health of "running up the white flag" on funding an eating disorder co-ordinator for the city.
Mr Clancy says it beggars belief that Albury residents continue to miss out on access to a service available to "every other resident in the state".
"Under the NSW Service Plan for People with Eating Disorders 2021-2025, every resident of NSW has access to their local eating disorder co-ordinator - except for Albury residents," he said.
"The NSW government cannot leave its residents out of the statewide program and point to Victoria to fix it."
His address to parliament came on the back of widespread concerns across the mental health sector about the dramatic rise in eating disorders in the Border community since COVID-19.
But Mr Clancy's representations to the NSW government were met with a lacklustre response in a recent letter from parliamentary secretary for health Dr Michael Holland.
While Dr Holland acknowledged the advocacy of Mr Clancy, he was quick to point out that Victoria was responsible for the operation of the cross-border Albury Wodonga Health service.
And since "Albury Base Hospital and the Albury community are not managed by a NSW local health district", essentially Albury residents don't fall under the state's plan for eating disorders.
Dr Holland wrote that "Murrumbidgee Local Health District works closely with AWH and both NSW and Victorian stakeholders to address the challenges this presents".
He stated "all parties meet regularly to collaborate, to provide support to AWH, to raise workforce capacity and to develop health pathways for people with eating disorders".
And he claimed this collaboration had resulted in:
But Mr Clancy said that from his interactions with families and providers, this was not the case - there is not a co-ordinated framework in place to ensure there are pathways for getting the right help at the right time in the right place.
"It is certainly hard to see the evidence of that on the ground," he said of Dr Holland's claims.
"The NSW parliamentary secretary for health has seemingly run up the white flag when it comes to an eating disorder co-ordinator for Albury."
Practitioners reported people with eating disorders are being "bounced" out of the public mental health system back to over-stretched private practitioners
On Tuesday, September 5, Mr Clancy revealed he had formally asked AWH about the NSW government's funding support and treatment for eating disorders, for which he has yet to receive a response.
"As part of the new inter-governmental agreement for AWH, signed last year, a strategic planning committee was established," he pointed out.
"I hope that through this committee, priority is given to exploring how we are meeting requirements in relation to the national eating disorder strategy on both sides of the border, and how we are addressing accessibility issues that exist across our community.
"Equitable access is not an unreasonable ask.
"It would be encouraging to see our NSW and Victorian health ministers make a positive impact by addressing this issue."
