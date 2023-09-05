ALBURY mayor Kylie King will nominate to remain as leader of the city when a vote is held on Monday, September 11, and is not expecting to face a challenger.
The radio 2AY breakfast announcer was elected mayor unopposed in January 2022 and at that time was slated to do the job until another vote two years later.
However, the NSW Office of Local Government subsequently advised that under the relevant parliamentary act a mid-term mayoral election was required in September 2023.
That means the mayor chosen at Monday night's council meeting will remain in the role until the municipal election scheduled for September 14, 2024.
Cr King said she had sent a note to her councillors telling them she was eager to lead them for 12 months more.
"It's been a challenging, rewarding, humbling role that I've truly appreciated and I'd be keen to represent the city for the final year of our short term," Cr King said, noting the abridged stint after COVID extended the previous council's term to December 2021.
"I don't expect to face a challenge, which is wonderful, that shows we're a team and we're all heading in the same direction."
Councillor Stuart Baker said he was not interested in a leadership role after withdrawing a bid for mayor on the morning of the 2022 vote.
"I've got no plans for running and I'll just see who will be putting their hands up and going from there," Cr Baker said.
"I'm not remotely interested in either position, mayor or deputy mayor."
Cr Baker said he was pleased with the performance of Cr King and her deputy Steve Bowen.
"I think they've done a great job," Cr Baker said.
Cr Bowen rejected the prospect of challenging his 2021 election teammate for mayor.
"Why would you stop something that's not broken, Kylie's doing a great job," Cr Bowen said.
He said he would like to remain as deputy mayor "if people will have me".
Meanwhile, the mayors of Greater Hume and Federation councils both plan to run again when votes are held later this month.
Greater Hume mayor Tony Quinn, who recently turned 80, said "the outfit is functioning well and I think that is due to the fella at the top".
Federation mayor Pat Bourke said he was keen to continue to oversee operations, particularly with an external independent review now being done on the council.
"I want to see the council come out the other side and succeed," Cr Bourke said.
To read more stories, download The Border Mail news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.