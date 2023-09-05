The Border Mail
Home/News/Local News

Albury mayor Kylie King flags intention as leadership vote set down

Anthony Bunn
By Anthony Bunn
September 5 2023 - 4:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Kylie King in mayoral robes at Albury's Anzac Day parade in 2022. She is aiming to continue to lead the city until the next council election. Picture by Mark Jesser
Kylie King in mayoral robes at Albury's Anzac Day parade in 2022. She is aiming to continue to lead the city until the next council election. Picture by Mark Jesser

ALBURY mayor Kylie King will nominate to remain as leader of the city when a vote is held on Monday, September 11, and is not expecting to face a challenger.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Anthony Bunn

Anthony Bunn

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.