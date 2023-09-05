The Border Mail
Home/News/Court and Crime

Robber armed with a gun takes cash from Wodonga petrol station

By Blair Thomson
Updated September 5 2023 - 1:45pm, first published 1:05pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The man walked into the United Petrol Station on McKoy Street while armed with a gun. Picture supplied
The man walked into the United Petrol Station on McKoy Street while armed with a gun. Picture supplied

Police are investigating a weekend armed robbery involving a gun at a Wodonga petrol station.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.