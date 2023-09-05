Robber armed with a gun takes cash from Wodonga petrol station

Police are investigating a weekend armed robbery involving a gun at a Wodonga petrol station.
A man was filmed entering the United Petrol Station on McKoy Street in high-vis with his face covered about 3.30am on Saturday, September 2.
The man pulled out a gun and made demands for cash from the register.
The male attendant gave money to the armed robber and the offender left.
Video shows the man casually entering the building, taking out the weapon, and slowly leaving.
Police have released images from security cameras inside the petrol station, located near the Hume Freeway.
The man is described as being of solid build and was wearing a grey beanie or similar, black gloves, a fluro orange top and black pants.
His face was covered by a medical mask.
He appeared to be an older man.
Wodonga Detective Sergeant Mick Drew appealed for witnesses to come forward.
"We're releasing footage today in the hope someone out there will recognise this male," he said.
"We're appealing to anyone in the area around that time who may have seen something, or anyone with dashcam footage, to contact Crime Stoppers."
The accused man in that incident is believed to still be in jail and is due to face the Wodonga County Court later this month.
Sergeant Drew said the footage from the weekend's incident was clear.
He said the man hadn't been linked to other incidents but police were keeping an open mind.
"Whilst this particular victim was unharmed, crimes of this nature are distressing and traumatic for victims to endure," he said.
"We'll work with the victim and ensure we provide all care and support we can.
"He's also being provided support by his own organisation."
Anyone with information can call 1800 333 000.
