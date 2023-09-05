Jindera's Trent Castles has captured his first Hume league goal-kicking title.
The prolific goal-kicker finished the season with 71 goals with Brock-Burrum sharpshooter Keith Tallent runner-up on 59.
Castles has previously won the Tallangatta and district league goal-kicking on two occasions during his time at Yackandandah after booting 120 goals in 2012 and 111 in 2017.
Ironically he also topped the ton with Jindera in 2018 and Yackandandah in 2019 but was trumped for the goal-kicking title by Damian Cupido and Rick Whitehead respectively.
The 35-year-old also won the league goal-kicking with Mangoplah-Cookardinia United-Eastlakes in the Riverina league to hand him the rare feat of winning titles in three different leagues.
He is closing in on 1200 goals to stamp himself as one of the most prolific goal-kickers of his era.
However, Castles said it was a hollow feeling this year with the Bulldogs missing finals after being widely touted as a finals certainty at the start of the season.
"Winning the goal-kicking doesn't mean much to me when you miss out on playing finals," Castles said.
"If you're not playing finals, it soon becomes pretty irrelevant.
"The main reason I came back to Jindera was to try and win a premiership medal.
"I wasn't even sure who was winning until the last couple of rounds and didn't really keep track of it this year.
"I felt I had a bit of a down season and wasn't entirely happy with my form.
"I struggled a bit with my calf early and missed four matches and then spent a bit of time in the ruck and in the midfield.
"I only really played as a permanent forward the last four or five matches and I kicked a truckload of points.
"I think I kicked 23.20 during that time which was a bit frustrating as well.
"So I could get the footy but just couldn't convert as well as I would have liked to."
Castles felt the Bulldogs blew a golden opportunity to progress deep into September and were arguably one of the biggest disappointments of the season after not making finals.
"Personally I think our list on paper was one of the best in the competition and we certainly underachieved," he said.
"It's hard to explain why, whether we just didn't gel as a group, I'm not sure.
"We dropped a few matches we were expected to win which came back to haunt us as far as our finals prospects.
"We lost to Lockhart and Billabong Crows and if we win both of those we make finals.
"Once you make finals, anything can happen.
"Brock-Burrum finished sixth, beat Howlong on the weekend and now are one win away from a preliminary final which not many people would have predicted."
Castles and Mackie have previously played in two flags together at Jindera in 2008 and Albury in 2009.
"It's a been a while but Joel and I have enjoyed a bit of success together," Castles said.
"2009 is the last time I played with Joel at the Albury Sportsground.
"So it would be obviously nice to play in another flag together in the twilight of our career.
"To play in another flag at Jindera 16-years later would be a bit of a fairytale story I guess.
"Especially considering it's getting closer to the 20-year reunion of that flag and it just shows you how much time flies.
"But I'm confident that I have still got at least a couple of good years of football still left in me.
"I think we just need to add another one or two strong bodied midfielders to our existing list and we can improve dramatically."
