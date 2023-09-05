Two Border region schools have been recognised for their "hard work" after winning state awards.
Sacred Heart College Yarrawonga is a winner in The Age's Schools That Excel series, while Baranduda Primary School did likewise in the Anzac Day Schools' Award.
Both schools were chuffed with their success, noting they were very excited to hear the news.
"It was incredibly exciting for us," he said of being named the regional winner, along with Horsham College.
"We were over the moon because we had particularly good results last year, which would have assisted.
"This is a great commendation for the college as it encompasses all non-government secondary schools in regional Victoria."
Mr Nagle said the award took into consideration data from the past 10 years, including median study scores and percentage study scores of 40 and above in the VCE.
"It is a great achievement and a team effort from students, staff and families over the past decade," he said.
Mr Nagle said it was all about having the right can-do attitude.
"We've been setting goals, explicit goals each year to improve," he said.
"We're a school of barely 250 students and we're growing as a region pretty quickly.
"It's great for us to get the rewards and to set those high expectations."
Baranduda Primary School defence mentor Kate Richardson was shocked when they heard the news of winning the award.
"We didn't expect it, it's super exciting," Mrs Richardson said.
"This year's theme, Commemorating Australia's Vietnam War Service, gave year 5 and 6 students the opportunity to connect with Vietnam veterans in the community.
"We connected with local veterans and the Wodonga RSL and found it very special for students to hear directly from them."
Mrs Richardson said it was great for the students to get a firsthand understanding of Australia's wartime past.
"It's lovely to see the students putting in the work, and they did a really good job - some of the work was sad but it was all heartfelt."
