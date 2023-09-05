With the North East bracing for another severe fire season, emergency services have been sharpening up on their preparations with simulated incident responses.
More than 50 people attended an exercise at the CFA's West Wodonga incident control centre on Tuesday, September 5, based on a fast moving grass fire to the east of Wodonga, to ensure all agencies could put those skills into practice in a real life situation.
SES, CFA, Victoria Police, VicRoads and Department of Education were among the services represented.
Assistant chief fire officer Paul King said experiences from the 2019-2020 Black Summer bushfires and recent flood responses in the region helped shape the training.
"It's been well communicated that we're in for a difficult fire season. The El Nino weather conditions are returning, which means a longer, hotter, drier summer," he said.
"Whilst it's still quite wet in the landscape now, we expect that when the rain stops in spring, that fuel will dry out really quickly, especially the grass fuels.
"People say 'it's just a grass fire' but grass fires are incredibly fast, unpredictable and dangerous and can cause catastrophic damage.
"We're expecting that we'll have initially a very difficult grass fire season, just with the amount of grass caused by those wet conditions, then turning into hotter weather. That may lead into forest fire conditions later in the season.
"We've had major emergencies in the last couple of years, but we haven't had a significant fire season for about three years now. Whilst we're practising managing and responding to emergencies, generally they've been floods, but fires pose different risks to us."
"The 2019-2020 fire season was devastating in the North East and we learned a lot of things from that about how we work with community, how we get access back into fire areas and how we protect people that are stuck in the fire area," he said.
"I'd like to think we get better every year, and, in fact, this exercise today is based on some of the lessons that we've learned from previous fires and the way we managed the floods.
"That's how we script these exercises, to capitalise on the lessons learned in the past."
VICSES operations manager Neil Payn relished the opportunity to be the incident controller of the scenario.
"I'm currently an endorsed level three incident controller, but I'm an SES staff member so my experience has mainly been in floods, storms and earthquakes," he said,
"This is my first opportunity working as an incident controller in a fire. I have worked in an incident management team for a fire before, but only assisting.
"These are critical to our business. We've got to exercise regularly, so it keeps people fresh and you're always learning."
