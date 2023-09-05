A man accused of approaching a father outside a Wodonga daycare centre while armed with a knife is back in custody after allegedly skipping court and stealing cars.
Jacob Symes was recently taken back into custody by Wodonga officers and charged with two counts of car theft, committing indictable offences on bail, and bail offences.
A father was driving in his car with his daughter.
Symes is accused of being a passenger in a Holden Rodeo that hit the father's red Toyota Camry, before getting out and approaching the man.
The victim allegedly owed money to Symes' friend, who was driving the Holden.
He allegedly had a balaclava on and walked up to the man with a large knife.
The Wodonga court previously heard he seemed to abandon his course of action after spotting the man's five-year-old daughter in the car.
It's also alleged Symes threatened a man with scissors during a broad daylight attack outside the Mann Central Coles on December 20, 2021.
Symes is accused of demanding $20 from the victim, who was with his social worker, before punching at the man while holding the scissors in his clenched fist.
Symes was bailed in court after being charged despite police opposition, before allegedly failing to return multiple times.
Police recently rearrested him and charged with additional offences.
He again sought release.
A woman gave evidence in support of his release, noting Symes had come to her and said he wanted to "leave that life behind".
She said he had been struggling with drugs.
The court heard Symes had battled substance issues for years.
Magistrate Peter Dunn said Symes had been previously been given bail and had the support of a court treatment program, but hadn't engaged in any treatment.
Mungabareena Aboriginal Corporation staff were also willing to assist.
"There were plenty of people wanting to wrap their arms around him and he's continued upon his way of using drugs and wreaking havoc," the magistrate said.
The court heard he was withdrawing from drugs in custody.
Mr Dunn refused bail with the matter to return to court on September 26.
