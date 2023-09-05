The Border Mail
Wodonga man accused of knife incident in custody after further alleged offending

By Wodonga Court
September 6 2023 - 9:00am
Police released an image of Jacob Symes in July in a bid to locate him. File photo
A man accused of approaching a father outside a Wodonga daycare centre while armed with a knife is back in custody after allegedly skipping court and stealing cars.

