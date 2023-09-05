Albury's Mia Hogan has announced herself to the world of swimming with an astonishing 10 gold medals at the School Sport Australia Championships.
Hogan, 11, pulled off the clean sweep in Sydney by winning the 50m butterfly, 50m and 100m freestyle, 50m and 100m breaststroke, 50m and 100m backstroke, 200m individual medley and 200m mixed relay.
In the process, she achieved eight national qualifying times and was named female multi-class swimmer of the meet.
Hogan is classified as a S13 athlete having been diagnosed with Stargardt's Disease, a rare genetic eye condition which causes progressive vision loss in the macula - the part of the retina needed for central vision.
Her family went through the process of obtaining classification last year when Hogan started competitive swimming and there was excitement around her development in the pool - but everyone was blown away by her stunning set of results on the national stage.
"I was a bit surprised," Hogan admitted.
"I didn't think I was going to medal because I didn't know how fast everyone else was going to be.
"It was really fun and I was so happy with eight qualifying times.
"I probably wouldn't have been in Sydney if I didn't have a classification, at least not yet.
"It was very exciting to go to Sydney and go in the pool where Olympians have swum.
"You get a bit nervous in that situation but you just try your best."
Hogan may have taken the experience in her stride but mum Peta was on the edge of her seat.
"I get really nervous because I know how hard Mia works at it," Peta said.
"I'm continually amazed at how well she handles it and loves that competitiveness.
"I'm excited for her and extremely proud that all the hard work she puts in is paying off."
Hogan, who's in Year 5 at St Patrick's Parish School, trains four times a week with Albury Swim Club - predominantly with the Silver squad but occasionally getting a taste of Gold alongside the club's elite.
"You can see the excitement on her face, training with the big kids," head coach Wayne Gould said.
"That's a reward for hard work.
"This was her first foray into the national stuff, we were just seeing how she went and to my surprise, she handled that quite well: 10 golds, 10 swims.
"That tells me she's a level above all those kids.
"Our next target for Mia will be the NSW Age Championships in December, which will pit her against 12 and 13-year-olds.
"She'll be actually swimming against kids 12 months older than her, which is what she will be doing at the nationals anyway.
"Then we'll have a better idea on her seedings and her times."
Multi-class races are judged differently, with the result determined by each swimmer's performance relative to the world record in their classification.
But the process to get Hogan on the starting blocks is the same as for any of her Albury club-mates.
"There's no difference," Gould said.
"I treat all my MC swimmers exactly the same as able-bodied swimmers.
"They jump in and they do the same amount of work as all the others - particularly Mia.
"She's come out of a gymnastic background and she does 16-20 hours a week there.
"She has phenomenal core strength and unbelievable tenacity to get to the line first."
Hogan's love of gymnastics remains but her family are realistic about what the ongoing effect of Stargardt's will mean for her sporting aspirations.
"It's important for us, as Mia's vision deteriorates, that it doesn't limit her or stop her doing anything that she wants to do," Peta said.
"It just might need to look different to how it looks now.
"But that doesn't mean she won't be able to do gymnastics in some form and the strength component of that really helps with other areas.
"Mia was diagnosed at six, when she started having problems seeing things on the board.
'We took her for a routine eye check and that's when we went through the process of getting her diagnosed with Stargardt's.
"We didn't look into classification until last year, when she really started to get into her swimming and we thought this might actually be a good thing.
"She did a swim carnival at school and really enjoyed it, so she wanted to start, but it was something we definitely thought of in terms of longevity, in terms of being able to do swimming for a lot longer and no matter what level her vision gets to."
After proving peerless in Sydney, Hogan's targets are understandably high.
"I would love to go to the Paralympics," she said.
"That is definitely the long-term goal.
"Now that I've got some national times, for the Australian Age Championships, I'm going to try to be competitive in that.
"I'd also like to make the NSW Para Development Squad so I'll be targeting the qualifying times for that."
Hogan follows in the footsteps of club-mate Sienna Toohey, who was named female swimmer of the meet at the same event the week before.
Toohey was back in Sydney at the weekend for the NSW Senior State Age Short Course Championships, where she won the open-age 50m breaststroke in a personal best 31.59 seconds.
They Albury High School student also claimed gold in the 14 years 100m and 200m breaststroke and 100m and 200m individual medley.
