AFTER surviving a major fire and navigating COVID changes, Bob and Geraldine Mathews have sold their East Albury supermarket nearly 20 years on from opening it.
The IGA in Borella Road has been bought by The Singh Group, a company which owns groceries across NSW from the Hunter Valley in the north to Tumbarumba.
Mr Mathews said having turned 73 he felt it was the right time to offload the supermarket which opened in 2004 and then underwent a major rebuild after being torched in 2014.
"No weeping or wailing we attacked the problem and re opened in 16 weeks , which we reckon is a world record," Mr Mathews said.
"Since then sales have increased , more customers have appreciated our support of local manufacturers plus ranging items that aren't available at the big retailers."
The East Albury business was officially sold last month and it followed the Mathews' also offloading their Lockhart supermarket to The Singh Group in July.
"One was equally as tough as the other," Mr Mathews said when asked which was the tougher to farewell.
"We felt the customers and staff were our friends and we had friends at both places at the same time, but while it's a bit sad to make the break you can't carry on forever otherwise they would carry you out the door."
The Mathews continue to operate the Jindera and Springdale Heights IGAs with daughter Genevieve Connell and son Nick Mathews involved with management.
Other son JP Mathews, who had overseen the East Albury store, now has a job in another sector.
The Singh Group was formed by brothers Rana and Bill Singh who bought their first IGA in East Maitland in 2002.
They now have 10 supermarkets, a petrol station and liquor store.
The group's general manager Wayne Holt said Rana Singh and Mr Mathews had long known each other and the supermarket sales followed lengthy discussions.
"We don't just go out and acquire stores, we're very careful about which ones we pick up," Mr Holt said.
"East Albury is a great shop, it's quite inviting when you walk in and there's a great team there with the butchers and everyone working in the shop."
Mr Holt said a significant revamp of the Lockhart store would soon begin.
The Mathews bought the then Foodmaster at Lockhart in 1989 after moving from Melbourne, Mrs Mathews had grown up at Urana.
They then turned a disused factory, that used to store pigs from the now defunct East Albury saleyards, into their Borella Road supermarket in 2004.
