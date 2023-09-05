A man involved in a standoff with police while standing on the roof of an Albury motel has been taken to hospital for a mental health assessment.
Ben Quigley was unable to properly instruct his lawyer and so such an application was made to Albury Local Court magistrate Sally McLaughlin.
The 31-year-old, who is charged with possessing an offensive weapon to avoid apprehension, was not in a fit state to appear in court when the matter was first mentioned early on Tuesday afternoon, September 5.
Defence solicitor Tim Hemsley told Ms McLaughlin he would try to talk to Quigley for a second time over the court's lunch break.
When court resumed, Quigley appeared via a video link from the Albury police station, though he appeared to have limited if any understanding of what was going on - aside from being able to confirm he could hear and see the court.
Quigley was dressed in the same long-sleeved, olive-green T-shirt and black tracksuit pants he was wearing on Monday afternoon.
He had climbed through a skylight of the Burvale Motor Inn and allegedly armed himself with a metal pole, with a further claim that he then made threats to police.
Quigley was joined on the roof by another man, Dougal McAlister, 33, who pleaded guilty on Tuesday to two shoplifting charges, whereby he stole - on each occasion - a Sharp-branded vacuum cleaner valued at $269 from Big W in Lavington.
Police had been called to the motel about 2pm in order to arrest Quigley on outstanding warrants related to domestic violence allegations.
When he appeared on Tuesday, a Wodonga detective was in court to observe proceedings.
During the first mention of Quigley's matter, for which he did not appear, Mr Hemsley said he had held a conference with him.
"That conference ended when he indicated he was going to pass out and wanted to be taken back to the cells," he said.
Mr Hemsley said Quigley was not, at that stage, in a state that allowed him to take any pleas.
"There are underlying issues in relation to mental health," he said.
"I certainly would not be in a position to take instructions."
After his second conference with Quigley, Mr Hemsley said his client "does not have an understanding" of the charge he was facing.
"He was unable to focus on what I was saying to him, not able to follow," he said.
"He appeared to be haunted at times by some unknown stimuli in the room."
Magistrate Sally McLaughlin said she was satisfied that Quigley "may be a mentally disturbed person and may be mentally ill".
Ms McLaughlin said that was due to the way Quigley interacted with his lawyer and "given what happened last night (at the motel)".
"Mr Quigley," she said, "you will now be taken to hospital to be assessed.
"Depending on what happens there, I may or may not see you tomorrow."
Ms McLaughlin ordered Quigley be brought back before the court if it was found he was not mentally ill.
Quigley at first sat during his appearance, though with his eyes almost closed and his head rocking back and forth - first while tilted to his left, then briefly to the right.
Moments later he stood up, just as Ms McLaughlin began to outline why she was granting the application under section 19 (B) of the NSW Mental Health Act to have his mental health assessed.
Ms McLaughlin told him he could resume his seat while she continued.
"I can't sit down," Quigley replied, "I'm sore."
His partner, who was sitting in court, then told Ms McLaughlin that Quigley had to stand because he was suffering from multiple injuries.
He said Quigley had three broken ribs and a broken vertebrae.
Just before Quigley's matter was first mentioned, McAlister pleaded guilty, again via a video link to the Albury police station, to two shoplifting charges.
Mr Hemsley said McAlister had been released from Victorian custody in March, and was under a court order in Victoria until next March, 2024.
He said McAlister was affected by issues related both to his mental health and illicit drug addiction, and had also been homeless for the past six months.
Ms McLaughlin convicted and fined McAlister $600 and placed him on a six-month conditional release order, ordering that he continue to be supervised by Victorian authorities.
"There was no degree of planning involved in the offences," she said.
Ms McLaughlin also ordered McAlister to pay $538 compensation to Big W.
