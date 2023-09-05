A four-day targeted police operation has found more than 250 driving offences across Wodonga and Wangaratta.
More than half of the 266 drivers caught breaking the law were speeding as part of Victoria Police's Operation Focus from Friday, September 1 to Monday, September 4.
The ongoing road policing enforcement operation found 148 speeding infringements, six drug drivers from 111 tests, two who drove when unlicensed or disqualified, while two motorists were caught using mobile phones.
However, no drink driving was found from more than 4000 preliminary breath tests.
"Speeding continues to be the most common offence we detect around the Wangaratta and Wodonga areas, most commonly for low to mid-range speeding. The likelihood of being involved in a serious injury or fatal collision rises significantly once you travel over the speed limit," road policing operations and investigations division Superintendent John Fitzpatrick said.
"While it was pleasing to see no drink driving over the four days, unfortunately we did detect a number of motorists for drug driving, which is concerning to police. We know that drugs affect your reaction times and your ability to safely operate a vehicle.
"We'll continue to be out enforcing across the state and working with local police to improve road safety and drive down trauma."
