The Border Mail
Home/News/Local News

The Long Walk: Michael Long hits the Border ahead of Voice referendum

Layton Holley
By Layton Holley
September 5 2023 - 7:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

AFL champion Michael Long was met by a small legion of pro-Voice campaigners as he arrived in Wodonga on Tuesday, September 5.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Layton Holley

Layton Holley

Journalist

Layton is a journalist at The Border Mail. He is interested in profiles, features, and hard news. If you have a story please reach out to him at layton.holley@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.