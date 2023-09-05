AFL champion Michael Long was met by a small legion of pro-Voice campaigners as he arrived in Wodonga on Tuesday, September 5.
Addressing the crowd at Les Cheesley Oval in Wodonga, Long emphasised the need for action on Indigenous issues, stating, "the time has come".
Before Albury and Wodonga, Long visited Benalla, Beechworth, Wangaratta and Chiltern, and will visit Lavington, Culcairn and Henty in the coming days.
Besides the odd heckler here and there, Long said he received much support in each community.
"We've been able to meet people at different walking points like we have today, so people can actively be involved," he said.
"So it's a smaller journey, but it echoes a lot louder when people walk alongside you and with you."
Nearly 20 years ago, Long set off for the nation's capital to speak with then prime minister John Howard after the abolition of the Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Commission.
After Long completed 325 kilometres of the planned 650 kilometre journey in about nine days, Mr Howard called for an end to the walk and agreed to meet.
"Years ago, the walk was a cry to put Indigenous issues back on the national agenda, and this year, let's enshrine something in the constitution that's there forever," Long said.
"It's not about division; it's about love and moving forward together, but it's also about closing the gap, and that's what I truly want to change in my lifetime."
On Monday, September 4, Long crossed paths with fellow Voice campaigner Pat Farmer at Wangaratta.
At the meeting, Long called for a delegation to visit London and garner King Charles III's support before the referendum date on October 14.
"As the leader of the Commonwealth and our new King, we need your support, we need change," Long said.
"We are sending a cry for help; he's the head of 56 Commonwealth nations, and we're asking for his leadership and empathy right now."
Long said the upcoming vote was more than just a referendum.
"This is about making change and closing the gap on life expectancy, health issues, housing issues, etc," he said.
"Now, we have the opportunity to do that."
