Cudgewa premiership coach Drew Cameron is weighing up his immediate future now the dust has settled on the Blues emphatic 94-point grand final victory over Bullioh.
Cameron delivered the club its first flag since 2015 with the biggest grand final winning margin since 2008.
The rookie coach completed a perfect season with the Blues achieving the rare feat of going through undefeated and winning 14-straight matches.
In a huge occasion the club also won the reserves alongside the A and B-grade netball deciders to set the scene for a huge celebration.
Cameron downplayed his role in one of the club's finest moments.
"It was awesome for the club and I was just happy to be a small cog in what was a massive occasion for all the locals," Cameron said.
"Just to see what it meant to all the supporters and volunteers and the smiles on their faces was priceless to see.
"Everybody was already up and about after the reserves and A and B-grade netballers won and we were the last side to win.
"So for all four senior sides to win flags is a rare achievement.
"It was almost a perfect day for the club other than a few of the junior sides getting beat unfortunately.
"It's such an awesome community up there and to have so much success on grand final day was so rewarding for everybody involved with the club.
"With four clubs remaining you don't know how much longer the league can survive so you want to savour these moments while you can."
The Blues had one hand on the premiership cup at quarter time after blowing away the Bulldogs with eight goals to one point in a devastating half-an-hour of power.
"I thought we were pretty ruthless in both our finals to be honest," Cameron said.
"We didn't let the opposition get a sniff in the grand final and it's a long way back when you are eight goals down after one quarter.
"Realistically the only way we were going to lose was if the opposition jumped us early so the focus was to get off to a fast start.
"Everyone was switched on from the start and we just proved what we were capable of."
Cameron is yet to inform Cudgewa officials of his intentions for next season but did reveal he has a burning desire to have a crack at playing Ovens and Murray.
"My heart says to come back into town and have a crack at the O&M," Cameron said.
"But my head says you are 33 Drew and have had three knee reconstructions which is probably why I shouldn't play O&M.
"But the body is feeling good and it's probably now or never as far as O&M goes.
"I want to challenge myself to be better and playing at a higher standard has been on my wish-list.
"I've had enough career changing moments now that another serious knee injury would be the end of me.
"I don't want to wake up when I'm 40 and say I regret not having tried to play O&M.
"So we will see what happens and I will let Cudgewa know either way in the next week or two."
