A young man has admitted to stabbing a teenager at a North Albury home earlier this year.
Albury Local Court has been told that Dylan Patrick Icely, 24, would be pleading guilty to a single charge of wounding a person with the intention of causing grievous bodily harm.
Icely appeared via a video link to jail when his matter went before Albury court registrar Wendy Howard on Tuesday, September 5.
"I can indicate there will be a plea of guilty entered into the matter," defence lawyer Amanda Meagher submitted to Ms Howard.
Ms Meagher asked the case be adjourned to September 26 to allow for the finalisation of an agreed set of facts related to her client.
It was expected Icely, 24, would be able to be committed for sentence on the next occasion.
Icely was asked whether he understood what had just happened, but he clearly did not.
"I haven't had a legal call, I haven't heard from my solicitor. Nothing."
Ms Howard told Icely how his lawyer was involved in ongoing discussions with the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions, with a three-week adjournment required.
"And you can have that conference with your solicitor," she said.
The court heard, during his first court appearance, how Icely went to the Albury hospital on January 20 to check on the victim, 19, who suffered puncture wounds to his chest and abdomen.
He was arrested soon afterwards by police over the incident at a Banks Street home the previous day between 5pm and 6pm.
Icely did not apply for bail and so was further remanded in custody.
To read more stories, download The Border Mail news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.