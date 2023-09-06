OUR SAY: Whatever happens, use your voice to encourage respect, civility

Many words have already been spoken and written about the proposed Indigenous Voice to Parliament.
And with more than a month to go before Australia's first referendum this millennium, we can expect many, many more.
In recent days, the Border and North East has been visited by two men passionate to promote the "yes" campaign.
"If we can get this across the line, this will change future generations for the better and empower them," he said.
"It's not about division; it's about love and moving forward together, but it's also about closing the gap, and that's what I truly want to change in my lifetime," he said.
But not everyone agrees. There is a "no" campaign as well as a "yes" one, and differences of opinion are easy to identify, not least in The Border Mail's letters to the editor.
But if you do, please think of others when choosing your words - let this time of public debate be marked by respect and civility, whatever outcome may follow.
