In cricket terminology, Keith Vandermeer is 93 not out.
Not that you would know it and it's hard to believe Keith was born in the Netherlands in 1930.
In footy terminology, I guess you could say that Keith is still kicking goals.
The much-loved Pa of Chiltern co-captain Jayden Vandermeer never ceases to amaze those close to him.
It was only a few months ago that Jayden went to visit his Pa at his home in Chiltern and caught him climbing up the ladder to get on top of the roof.
Jayden's message to the sprightly nonagenarian was loud and clear.
"Don't you want to be around long enough to meet your great-grandkids when I have some Pa?", a bewildered Jayden said.
"Get off that ladder right now."
Keith is a local legend and marvel to those who know him in Chiltern.
He still drives to the footy each weekend with his wife, Shirley, 83, and can't recall the last time he missed Jayden playing a game.
Jayden has racked-up almost 200-matches with the Swans to follow in his father's David footsteps who reached the magical 300 plus milestone in the red and white.
The forward pocket closest to the entry of the Chiltern football ground is affectionately dubbed 'Vandermeers Pocket' by the Swans supporters.
It is there you will find Keith and Shirley at every home match, cheering on their grandson Jayden.
Keith said the trip to watch Jayden play each weekend wherever he played was often the highlight of his week and rated his grandson as one of the best kicks in the competition.
"I look forward to going to the footy each weekend to watch the grand-kids play, especially Jayden," Keith said.
"I'm probably a bit biased but I reckon Jayden is a tough player that is a lovely kick and if you ask our full-forward Mark Doolan, I bet you he will tell you the same.
"I quite often get asked who is the best footballer out of my son David and my grandson Jayden.
"In my opinion they are both great and I'm proud of them both.
"I've been coming to most matches since 1970, first to watch David play and now the grand-kids, so it's been more than five decades."
Keith's footy career was brief after arriving in Australia from the Netherlands.
"I had a couple of practice matches for Euroa back in the 1950s where I was living at the time," Keith recalled.
"I kept doing my ankles, so I gave it away and then I had my kids and didn't have time for footy anyway."
Keith and Shirley have five sons and a daughter.
David was a dashing wingman in the Swans' 1983 flag triumph.
Jayden joined his father as a premiership player last year when co-captain of the Swans who snapped a premiership drought stretching back to 1998 under coach and club legend Luke Brookes.
Keith rated watching Jayden win a flag last year as one of his biggest highlights in his 50 plus years association with the club.
But even that was trumped this year when Keith and Shirley were awarded life membership of their beloved Swans.
"Personally, I thought Shirley and I could have received our life memberships a bit earlier and the club strung us a bit too long," Keith cheekily said.
"But it was definitely worth the wait and the way the club organised the presentation was a special moment for sure."
Keith didn't rule out the possibility of a further highlight this year and rated the Swans a huge chance of winning the flag from the elimination final.
"I think if the boys replicate how they have been playing the last two weeks that they can win another flag for sure," he said.
So what is the secret to Keith's fountain of youth?
"A lot of people can't believe I'm 93 but I just like to keep active," he said.
"I go for a 20-minute walk every morning to keep me going.
"I still drive everywhere and I love driving but my three year renewal for my drivers licence is due early next year and it will be interesting to see if the cheeky buggers give it to me again."
Jayden, 28, remains very close to his grandparents and cherishes the special bond he shares with the pair.
"When I was growing up as a kid in Chiltern, my brother and I would walk down the street and visit our grandparents every morning before school," Jayden said.
"It's an amazing effort by them to still come to the footy each weekend and support me.
"Pa is 93 and Nan is 83 and every home game they are there in the same spot.
"Even during the finals at Sandy Creek they are there every game.
"Pa still drives everywhere and people find it hard to believe he is 93 but he certainly is.
"He still mows his own lawns and does all the household chores.
"We caught Pop climbing up the ladder a couple of months ago to get on top of the roof which even we couldn't believe.
"It's crazy when you think about it."
Vandermeer has now played 195-matches for the Swans and is a vital cog in the midfield.
The silky-skilled onballer is also a premiership co-captain alongside Ben Mason with the pair instrumental in delivering the club its first flag since 1998 last year.
"To be premiership co-captain last year alongside Ben was a huge privilege," Jayden said.
"Just to be co-captain, let alone winning a flag.
"It was a proud moment and I'm proud just to continue the family tradition of playing for this mighty club."
