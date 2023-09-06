The Border Mail
Home/Video/Animal

WARRANT WEDNESDAY: Police release details of wanted people, September 6

Ted Howes
By Ted Howes
Updated September 6 2023 - 10:23am, first published 10:20am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Justin Broster. Picture by NSW Police
Justin Broster. Picture by NSW Police

Police officers in the Border region have released details and photos of people they are seeking on Wednesday, September 6.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ted Howes

Ted Howes

More from Animal
Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.