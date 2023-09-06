Police officers in the Border region have released details and photos of people they are seeking on Wednesday, September 6.
Murray River Police District said Justin Broster, 37, is wanted on outstanding warrants. He is known to frequent the greater Albury and Lavington areas.
Lara Northey, 38, is wanted on an outstanding warrant. She is known to frequent the greater Corowa area.
Owen Fitzgerald, 34, is wanted on outstanding warrants. He is known to frequent the greater Albury and Wodonga areas.
If you have any information on any of these people you can call Albury police station on 02 6023 9299 or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000. All information can be provided anonymously.
