Beth Cope has become the first Wangaratta player to win AWFA's female Star Player award.
Cope claimed a runaway victory in Wednesday night's vote count at the Commercial Club, where her total of 33 was almost twice as many as any other Division 1 player.
Cope has been a pivotal figure in Wangaratta's season with her 14 goals a by-product of consistently impressive performances in the red and black.
Hotspurs young gun Rylee Steele finished a distant second on 17 votes ahead of Melrose defender Melinda Wilson (16) and Albury United captain Allanah Seary (15).
Maya Davis (Melrose) and Charlotte Laird (Hotspurs) both polled 14 votes, with Cobram's Laydah Samani picking up 13 ahead of Melrose spearhead Alicia Torcaso on 12.
Laird was the competition's leading scorer with 26 goals and Emily Ryan, of Cobram, took home the top goalkeeper award.
Albury United and Melrose meet in the Division 1 grand final at Lavington Sports Ground on Saturday, kick-off 4pm.
STAR PLAYER
Beth Cope (Wangaratta) 33
Rylee Steele (Albury Hotspurs) 17
Melinda Wilson (Melrose) 16
Allanah Seary (Albury United) 15
Maya Davis (Melrose) 14
Charlotte Laird (Albury Hotspurs) 14
Laydah Samani (Cobram) 13
Alicia Torcaso (Melrose) 12
TOP GOALSCORER
Charlotte Laird (Albury Hotspurs) 26
TOP GOALKEEPER
Emily Ryan (Cobram) 30
LEAGUE CHAMPIONS
Albury Hotspurs
STAR PLAYER
Lilly Brown (Wodonga Heart) 26
TOP GOALSCORER
Jasmine Murphy (Wodonga Heart) 26
TOP GOALKEEPER
Anna Ferrinda (Albury City) 30
LEAGUE CHAMPIONS
Wodonga Heart
