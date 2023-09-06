BRIGHT Brewery has been named among the top Victorian road trip pit stops.
Six Victorian businesses were crowned best in the state as part of this year's annual Wotif Uniquely Aussie Awards, an annual guide to Australia's best local gems, as voted by Australians.
Wotif Uniquely Aussie Awards are based on public nominations from July 18 to 28.
On Wednesday, September 6, travel app Wotif.com announced the national winners of its 2023 Uniquely Aussie Awards.
This year's awards highlighted classic experiences where Australia punched well above its weight, but that were often taken for granted, whether it was a smooth flat white, artisan sanga or finely brewed beer.
According to the federal government's Tourism Australia Research from 2017-2022, Victoria recorded the strongest average annual growth rate in tourism businesses of 6.2 per cent, which was further increased by 11.4 per cent in the year to June 2022.
Wotif managing director Daniel Finch welcomed the winners across all categories.
"With one in seven businesses in Australia directly connected to tourism, the Wotif Uniquely Aussie Awards are focused on recognising and celebrating some of the very best," he said.
"The categories this year really encompass what Aussies are most passionate about, from delicious foodie experiences to breathtaking natural wonders and scenery.
"These are the simple yet essential experiences that make a local trip spectacular and unforgettable."
Wotif 2023 Uniquely Aussie Awards national winners included: Best Flat White: The Cupping Room, ACT; Best Brewery: Felons Brewing Co, Queensland; Best Hotel Room Service: EOS by Skycity, South Australia; Best Sanga: South Dowling Sandwiches, NSW; Best Botanic Gardens: Western Australian Botanic Gardens, WA; and Best Hot Springs: Mataranka Thermal Pool, NT.
