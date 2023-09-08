Workers at a Howlong pet food plant were laid off on Wednesday, September 6, just six months after 15 other staff members were made redundant.
Two former Murray River Pet Food employees who identified as "team members" told The Border Mail 16 workers were handed their notices on Wednesday morning.
Albury MP Justin Clancy, who has been involved in negotiations for state government funding to build new production facilities and complete major plant modifications with the plant's owner, Staughton Group, said he had been contacted by some of the workers.
"I have spoken with some impacted by today's announcement," Mr Clancy said on Wednesday. "I have reached out to Regional NSW about support for impacted employees."
Staughton Group has been contacted for comment.
Nick Gordon, an area organiser for the United Workers Union in North East Victoria who represents employees at the Howlong plant, confirmed four union members were made redundant on Wednesday.
"I can confirm four (members) were tapped, but many people were called into the office at 7.45am and they were still being called in about 11am, so 16 (made redundant) is a realistic number," he said.
Mr Gordon, who warned in March such redundancies pave the way for casualised work in the sector, said while he understood the number retrenched on Wednesday was 16, the figure was likely to grow in the future.
"I believe that the Staughton Group are moving from secure full-time jobs to a highly casualised workforce, this started long before this latest round of redundancies," Mr Gordon said.
"I've been looking after that site for members for the past three and a half years and I believe it's increased year on year - when full-timers leave, they just seem to put on more casuals.
"The Staughton Group promote themselves as a very community-minded business. But all that they're doing by casualisation of the workforce is stripping money out of the community.
"This will also cause problems for the company because I think they will struggle to replace the skilled workers they're letting go."
In December 2021, the Staughton Group received a $3.72 million state government grant to allow the manufacturer to build a new production facility and complete major plant modifications under the state's Regional Job Creation Fund.
At the time the group said the upgrade would create more than 180 new jobs for the region.
But Mr Gordon said workers at the site had battled since with management to get a fair pay deal.
"Back in 2016, the union got 60 cents an hour above the award," he said. "And it was only this year that we've got that increased by five cents an hour."
An employee of two years who was "tapped on the shoulder" on Wednesday said they didn't see the move coming.
"Both of my supervisors were made redundant in March, then this morning, one by one, we were tapped on the shoulder," the former employee said.
"So there was a group in March, and then another 16 today and the majority of those people who were tapped today live in Howlong.
"They offered me my holiday pay with no leave loading and four weeks on top of that, but the thing that is upsetting us, is that they're currently seeking casual staff in similar positions that have been made redundant.
"I'm not even 30, I've got a mortgage, we just started to get a life, and then this. They did give employees a contact for the job agency that are advertising jobs at a pet food manufacturing place in Howlong on a casual basis.
"So we're all sitting at the Howlong pub - there's about six of us here now, but no doubt there'll be more."
Staughton Group has been contacted several times by The Border Mail but did not return messages.
