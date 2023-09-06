The Border has played host to hundreds of rugby league and league tag players.
Around 430 youngsters contested the Trent Barrett Legends Gala Day at Lavington's Jelbart Park on Tuesday.
Trent Barrett is a Temora product from the northern Riverina, who represented Australia and NSW.
The year 3-4 competition doesn't crown a winner.
"The aim of these days is to expose kids to rugby league and league tag and give them a positive experience where they don't have to worry about the results," NRL game development officer Courtney Barratt said.
Ten schools contested the event, with Holbrook joining Lavington, Lavington East, Albury, Albury North, Springdale Heights, St Patrick's Albury, Melrose, Holy Spirit and Trinity.
The students played combined rugby league for boys and girls, girls league tag and mixed league tag.
Still at junior level and Albury Thunder fell to Wagga Brothers in the Group Nine junior rugby league southern division under 13 grand final on Saturday.
Albury hosted the various age group deciders at its Sarvaas Park home.
Brothers scored seven tries to four, with Toby Harris bagging two tries for the Thunder, while Jake Slater landed four goals in the 34-24 loss.
And at open-age level, Albury Thunder fell to Brothers 10-4 in the Group Nine league tag minor semi-final at its home Greenfield Park on Saturday.
Coach Tash Clemson scored the Thunder's only try in the season-ending loss.
To read more stories, download The Border Mail news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.