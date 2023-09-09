A criminal case against the former head of a Wodonga-based credit union has ended with all charges dropped.
The eight-year saga involving an Australian Securities and Investments Commission investigation into former WAW Credit Union chief executive Peter Challis was finalised on Wednesday, September 6.
The Commonwealth Director of Public Prosecutions withdrew charges against Mr Challis who had been accused of failing to properly discharge his duties at the company and making false and misleading statements to the WAW board.
Mr Challis has always maintained his innocence.
Since 2018, he has faced several court appearances over ASIC allegations he concealed information from its board about the source of 627 ballots cast in November 2015 board elections.
The votes, all made for two candidates from one internet address, allegedly led to the wrong person being elected.
It was also alleged Mr Challis knew the owner of the internet address but failed to notify the board.
Mr Challis was charged with contravening the Corporations Act which could have resulted in a maximum penalty of five years' imprisonment.
His legal counsel, Howard Rapke, a partner with Holding Redlich, said Mr Challis was relieved the court "had finally addressed the matter".
"Since he was charged in 2018 Mr Challis has consistently maintained his innocence and his position that the prosecution case against him was misconceived and would fail," Mr Rapke said.
"His position was completely vindicated by the ruling delivered by Judge (Sarah) Leighfield wherein her Honour found that Mr Challis did not breach any duty owed to WAW or misuse any power as company secretary or CEO of WAW, or that he engaged in conduct that was contrary to the best interests of WAW.
"It is most unfortunate that it took so long for the matter to be addressed by the court but Mr Challis is most relieved that it finally has."
On September 6 the CDPP served a notice of discontinuance in the proceeding. The withdrawal of charges occurred after Judge Leighfield found in a pre-trial ruling that Mr Challis did not have a relevant duty at law in the circumstances of this case.
In light of the ruling, the Crown filed the formal notice by the prosecutor to the judge and Mr Challis was discharged by Judge Leighfield.
WAW was an unlisted public company that operated as a credit union, with its head office in Wodonga, and serviced North East Victoria and southern NSW.
All WAW deposit account customers were also shareholders and entitled to vote in board elections.
During the November 2015 WAW board election, four candidates - Timothy Frazer, David Iverson, Ali Pockley and Tracey Toohey - stood for two vacant board positions.
Following the election, Mr Frazer and Mr Iverson were declared the successful candidates and appointed to the WAW board.
In the absence of the votes cast from the single IP address, Mr Frazer would not have been elected to the WAW board while Ms Toohey would have been elected.
In September 2016, Mr Challis resigned as chief executive of WAW.
In July 2018, Neil Evans of Wodonga pleaded guilty before the Melbourne Magistrates' Court to charges arising from unauthorised voting in the WAW board election.
Mr Evans was placed on a 12-month good behaviour bond, conditional upon him paying $12,000 into the court fund and prohibiting him from providing financial advice to WAW customers for the duration of the bond.
