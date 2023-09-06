The oldest community shed in the country marked its 45th anniversary on Wednesday, September 6, with a break from the tools and a serving of cake.
Albury Men's Shed vice-president Kevin Scanlon said it all began as an answer to a fundamental question - how can we help people find purpose and fulfilment in retirement?
Mr Scanlon explained how, in 1978, Albury resident Jim de Kruiff returned to his homeland of Holland, where he paid a visit to his former workplace.
He asked the boss at the engineering works about a couple of old colleagues who had retired, only to find they were still working out the back.
"They were there because they had blokes retiring at 65 and dying at 67," Mr Scanlon said. "Presumably out of boredom."
Recognising the importance of the issue, Mr de Kruiff returned to Albury and initiated what was then known as the Albury North Manual Activities Centre.
Albury Men's Shed president Les Parlane shared his own experience with the men's shed.
"I've been in the building trade all my life, so to come here and not only learn new things but teach others something new, I think is great," he said.
"I was looking forward to retirement and doing nothing but fishing and lying in the sun.
"But I got bored very quickly, and luckily, I discovered the men's shed.
"It was then that I realised how important it was to stay engaged after work."
Mr Parlane said the men's shed wasn't just about building things but forming friendships and support groups.
"We've got people who are compromised not only with mental disabilities but physical ones as well; they need support, and they get it through the men's shed," he said.
The 45th anniversary of the Albury Men's Shed building coincides with the 30th anniversary of the men's shed organisation.
Today, 1297 men's, women's and community sheds are part of the Australian Men's Shed Association - a figure surpassing the number of McDonald's restaurants nationwide (1034).
Riverina Men's Shed zone representative Russell Davies attended the event and explained how the organisation has flourished since its inception.
"Not long after it all started, people could see its benefits and what it was doing for fellows who might have retired from the farm or work and needed somewhere to go," he said.
"So after retirement, these men were probably past hard physical work and just needed another outlet; the men's shed provided that."
Mr Davies said that he's seen firsthand how the men's shed can change people's lives.
"I saw retired farmers come into town, and they'd get the travel bug out of their system and then suddenly, there was nothing left to do," he said.
"I'd see them literally perish after a short period of time. Life didn't have the meaning it used to have, but this place provided that meaning."
