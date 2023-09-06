The Border Mail
Home/Video/Animal

Albury Men's Shed celebrates 45 year anniversary

Layton Holley
By Layton Holley
Updated September 6 2023 - 6:49pm, first published 4:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The oldest community shed in the country marked its 45th anniversary on Wednesday, September 6, with a break from the tools and a serving of cake.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Layton Holley

Layton Holley

Journalist

Layton is a journalist at The Border Mail. He is interested in profiles, features, and hard news. If you have a story please reach out to him at layton.holley@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Animal
Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.