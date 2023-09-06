Q: Kiewa-Sandy Creek produced a near faultless display in the second semi-final last weekend with a thumping 50-point win?
A: It was certainly a bit of a wake up call but we are in the fortunate position of having the double chance. I've always believed that you learn more from your losses than your wins and now it is up to us how we respond.
Q: What was coach Darren 'Homer' Holmes' message after the hefty loss?
A: 'Homer' put the onus back on the playing group and said it was up to each individual player to analyse their own performance and have a think about what they can do differently this week against Chiltern. Obviously a lot of blokes were flat and outplayed. There was no ranting or raving by 'Homer' and he was still very measured.
Q: Judging by last weekend's finals results with Yackandandah and Beechworth suffering convincing losses, do you think the bruising qualifying final the previous week took a toll on both sides?
A: I know our match against Beechworth was definitely a physical encounter with a lot of crash and bash. We were definitely sluggish against Kiewa because of it. I know personally I copped the best corkie of my life against Beechworth which I have only just gotten over.
Q: Obviously both Lachie McMillan (ankle) and Billy Griska (concussion) missed last weekend. Do you expect to be full-strength against the Swans?
A: Both Lachie and Billy are certain starters. Lachie was more precautionary than anything last week because we didn't want to risk him and then he is out for the rest of the season. We certainly missed both of them last week.
Q: What do you feel is Chiltern's biggest asset?
A: Probably the rebound they create off their half-back line. When you go forward you just can't kick it long and hope for the best otherwise the ball will just come straight back over your head. Fin Lappin seems to be growing in confidence by the week and we will be trying to keep the footy away from him the best we can.
ROUND TWO
Yackandandah 9.10 (64) drew with Chiltern 10.4 (64)
Big Zach Leitch receives two questionable free kicks in the last-term as the Roos salvage a draw against the Swans after a last quarter fightback.
ROUND 13
Chiltern 8.12 (60) lost to Yackandandah 10.10 (70)
Roos forward Nick Donaghey boots five goals which proves to be the difference with the Swans having the same amount of scoring shots as the opposition.
After four blowout finals in the opening two weeks, let's hope the Swans and Roos produce a match worthy of the entry fee. The Swans have suddenly gone from a mid-season stagger to a late season swagger with young guns Fin Lappin and Kyle Cooper enhancing their growing reputations. The Roos' confidence would have taken a hit last weekend but they thoroughly deserve a spot in the preliminary final after only losing two matches all season.
Verdict: Chiltern by five points
