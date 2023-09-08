They stood up the back, away from the warmth of the fire pits where many of the older folk sat huddled with blankets.
Well-worn jeans, boots and oilskin vests, stained with the dust and grime of the farm and machinery; faces equally worn by hard work, time ... and tragedy.
Younger blokes in caps and girls standing nervously together, quiet hellos, hugs and firm handshakes in the shadows.
It wasn't a huge gathering for this, the second Corryong Spirit event.
But they gathered - to remember the losses suffered by the Upper Murray community in the wake of the Black Summer bushfires and to honour the courage of all those who have endured hardship.
They gathered for the families of three young men lost to suicide, whose names are now forever etched into three fire pits around which the community comes together.
It was in to this gathering that songstress Melinda Schneider so eloquently and powerfully gave voice to the pain of grief and her own lived experience with depression.
She sang - and she spoke - of life, love and loss.
And, one month later, as countries rally to mark World Suicide Prevention Day on September 10, local communities are being reminded that "we all have a role to play".
In Australia alone, nearly 10 million people have been affected by suicide - that's almost half of our nation, says Suicide Prevention Australia.
"We firmly believe that every single person can play a role in preventing suicide, not only on World Suicide Prevention Day but every day of the year."
In times of hardship, it is normal to need connection, says Melinda, who now shares her voice as a mental health advocate in communities across the country.
But our Aussie culture has not been great at encouraging us to express our more painful feelings, she points out.
"Stoicism has been much needed, especially on the land, but I've learned that there comes a point when being too strong for too long can be detrimental to our mental health," Melinda says.
It's why events such as Corryong Spirit are "so important, so healthy, so healing".
It's why they are her new favourite "gigs".
"To be together, to cry together, permission to feel all of these emotions ... together."
Melinda has read somewhere that "grief is not a disorder, a disease or a sign of weakness".
"It is an emotional, physical and spiritual necessity," she says.
And, "the only cure for grief is to grieve".
Melinda has known grief.
"My first experience with grief was losing my nana when I was 15 - she was 91," she told the Corryong gathering.
"She lived with us and I was with her when she died.
"I remember feeling the pressure to be strong, because Mum was a mess and Dad ... well; I just felt I needed to take control of the situation, so I started organising the funeral - at the age of 15."
Melinda recalls that she didn't cry then.
"I made myself be stoic, then I experienced delayed grief three months later, when I started breaking down in class at school," she says.
"The sadness had to come out."
She lost her first baby at 20 weeks.
"I was 26 and it happened just a week after my wedding," she reveals, describing her descent into what she now realises was a "deep grief".
"My ex-husband would say, 'When are you going to be over this?'" Melinda recalls.
"Don't you love it when people say 'Just get over it'?
"I remember wanting to scream from the rooftops, 'MY BABY DIED!'
"I knew I'd never be the same again."
As she sang The Story of my LIfe into the cold winter night - "the song that started it all off for me" - Melinda reflected that "everybody here tonight has a story".
And she recounted the last words of her policeman dad, who has been been gone 20 years this October:
"Nothing lasts forever, and no one lasts forever."
It wasn't until Mother's Day 2018, that Melinda was hit with depression for the first time.
She describes how she had returned home from a gig and told her husband Mark Gable she wasn't feeling right.
"I told him, 'Something's happened to me, I don't feel very well; it's like my brain's broken'," Melinda recalls.
"He said, 'Right, go to bed. You're a workaholic and never have any time off. Go to bed and watch Netflix, just don't work!'
"I ended up in bed for six weeks."
Initially, Melinda didn't realise she had depression.
"I was diagnosed with adrenal fatigue and exhaustion; you see, 20 years of workaholism, four years of breast feeding, no sleep and unresolved childhood issues will do that to you.
"My body had been in fight or flight and unable to get out of it."
Melinda started to feel better with pure rest "but I got cocky and started pushing myself too hard again".
The depression returned the following April.
Then her old flat mate, Glen Hannah (the husband of country music singer-songwriter Felicity Urquhart), took his life.
"I was devastated," she recalls. "The pain and grief were unbearable."
It was then that Melinda knew she needed help.
She found a psychiatrist and was diagnosed with Major Depressive Disorder and anxiety.
"I remember being filled with shame," she says.
"I remember thinking 'How could I, the happy, smiling girl next door have depression? People will think I'm such a disappointment.
"The feelings of shame, defectiveness and hopelessness continued, then I realised these were the same feelings that led my friend Glen down a path he could not come back from.
"And I thought, 'Don't mess with this, Melinda'."
And so the multi-award winning music star agreed to try medication.
"I realised I could not fix this myself," she admits.
"I had to allow myself to surrender. Accepting help was the hardest thing for me.
"I started taking the medication and after two weeks, I felt so much better."
Melinda now believes her depression was "less of a breakdown and more of a breakthrough".
"I had to hit rock bottom, change my ways and do the work it took to come out the other side," she says.
"I've had to slow down and take the pressure off; I've cut out coffee, I get plenty of sleep and now self-care is number one on my list."
It's not an easy road to find the courage to ask for help, Melinda admits.
"When you are depressed, the symptoms themselves make you feel hopeless and helpless, like you will be that way forever," she says.
"But things do get better. If you can hold on, sit with the feelings and ask for help, that depressed or anxious state WILL pass."
It took Melinda 12 months of therapy to find the courage to tell her story.
"The shame I felt was enormous," she explains.
"I felt my mum would have a lot of trouble with me speaking my truth publicly. Mum raised me to look flawless and to always tell a positive story."
But Melinda says she has been met with "nothing but love and support" since her revelations.
She's turned her sad stories into healing songs - "and sometimes they win Golden Guitar Awards", she laughs.
"I finally feel worthy," Melinda admits.
"I'm learning self-compassion.
"And, most importantly, I've learned how much your life can change for the better when you open up and use your voice."
Melinda reckons she's learned quite a bit from her tough times.
"I've learned that grief comes in waves," she explains.
"Allowing yourself to ride them is what matters - without judgement. It takes as long as it takes."
The clarity that comes with grief is the thing she wishes she could bottle.
"For a little while, it makes you see everything so clearly," she states.
If there's one thing about grief Melinda knows with absolute certainty, is that it never ends.
But it does change.
"It's a passage, not a place to stay," she states.
"Grief is not a sign of weakness, nor a lack of faith.
"It is the price of love."
