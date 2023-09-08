8.6 Australians die every day by suicide. That's more than double the road toll.

75 per cent of those who take their own life are male.

Suicide is the leading cause of death for Australians between the ages of 15 and 44.

People in rural populations are two times more likely to take their life by suicide.

The suicide rate in Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander peoples is twice that of their non-Indigenous counterparts.

LGBTIQ+ community members report having attempted suicide in the past 12 months at a rate 10 times higher than the general Australian population.

When someone is lost to suicide, at least 135 people are directly impacted by that death, including family members, work colleagues, friends, and first responders.

An estimated 1 in 3 of Australians report feeling lonely.