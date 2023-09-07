Isaac Muller's move from Wodonga Raiders to Albury was one of the most talked-about stories of the off-season. Ahead of Saturday's qualifying final between the Tigers and Yarrawonga, STEVE TERVET caught up with the 198cm ruckman to get his take on 2023.
ST: You've just played in the first final of your Ovens and Murray career, beating Wangaratta. How was it?
IM: It was pretty special. It's been a long time coming. I played finals all my junior career and up until coming home so to not have played an O and M final ever, it was pretty good to run out there, in front of a decent crowd, and it certainly stepped up. That game was very fast and you certainly knew that right from the get-go. This week will be a big test against Yarrawonga.
ST: Do you get nervous before these games?
IM: I probably don't get nervous for the game itself. Naturally, you're probably a bit more anxious through the week, training and such, but I've got a bit of a funny approach to the week and I don't change anything too much, I do the same thing every week. I don't have a routine so I don't get worried if something doesn't go right or if the weather's wrong... I keep it relatively normal and you have to do that when you're a parent. You don't get to fully commit to the football circle; everything changes all the time when you're in that space.
ST: How has becoming a Dad changed your life?
IM: It's amazing. It's the best thing and a key driver of why I went to Albury. Not many people know that. To be surrounded by my team-mates, a lot of whom are Dads, married, engaged, it's quite an unbelievable circle to be a part of and how supportive they are for Chloe (wife) and Evie (daughter) is spectacular. To be able to hold Evie in the circle when we sing the song, every now and again, that's pretty special. It certainly changes your outlook on life and it paints a lot of respect for your parents and for the Mums and Dads who commit to their children.
ST: How big a factor was family in your choice of club then?
IM: You're always trying to think like that but this final move, I had to get it right. I wouldn't say I got it wrong, the last two times, because I went there for different reasons but the reason I'm at Albury is for my family and to succeed in the later years of my career. I know I'm not getting any younger and, as a ruckman and a farmer, your career's probably a bit shorter. I know for a fact I want to go out there and succeed and do my family proud and justify all that commitment I've had since I was a 12-year-old, doing representative footy, to actually get a bit of success.
ST: How much have you enjoyed the year so far?
IM: 'So far' is the key bit. It's been unbelievable. We've had our highs and lows, we lost a few games there and that was a bit of a shake-up but at the same time, the level of commitment at Albury, not only from us as players to the club but from the club to the players is what's stood out from every other club I've been at. We're looked after in so many ways and we try to repay that with our performance on the weekend. It's quite a unique relationship where everyone's very much equal. That stereotype is thrown around in football circles pretty easily but it is so true at Albury.
ST: So how do they look after you in a practical sense?
IM: Just with training - we've got an array of coaches that are all ex-O and M players and really good ones at that. You look at Chris Hyde, Luke Packer and Dale Carroll and our two senior coaches in Snipper (Anthony Miles) and Shaun Daly, they've all been good players in their own right. For them to be involved and teaching the next generation... yes, we've got a few older guys but our average age is still pretty low - and we've got Westie there doing our fitness stuff and Patty Scammell so we've got an array of resources at our disposal.
ST: Going into Albury, did the club match your external expectations?
IM: The perception from the outside is probably a jealousy thing but when you're on the inside of the club, it's amazing. From the outside, it's this flash club that's probably very intimidating - and I was intimidated when I first went in - but once you get in there, you're so welcomed that it just feels like home.
ST: What was your dream as a young fella when it came to footy?
IM: Footy was always pretty big for me. I didn't realise I was going alright until 17 or 18, when I started playing Bushies, and in the later part of that season I picked up the realisation that a step to the AFL wasn't that far away. Coming into the end of that year, it was massive, and playing in Melbourne for a few years was big - but then it changed. As you get older, the farm's always there knocking in the back of your mind, that I need to come home. In the last five years, I've accepted the fact footy is part of my life and not all of it and I think that's an important thing I'll instil to my children, that you've got to have your options open right from the get-go and not pigeon-hole yourself too early.
ST: You were only 22 when you were appointed senior coach of North Albury; how do you look back on that chapter?
IM: That was a circumstance which arose rather than being something I pursued. Coaches stepped aside and there was a vacancy that had to be filled. It was at a point in the year where you've either got to fill it quickly or you'll lose a lot of players. It was getting later, closer to Christmas, and the decision had to be made so I ended up putting my hand up. I had Brendan Roberson help me that season and the plan was to keep coaching for a few years but COVID kicked in and circumstances changed. Everyone changed during that period. I don't regret any of the decisions I've made or any of the clubs I've been at but it certainly shaped me as a person and it definitely made me not want to coach as much while I'm playing. At the back end of your career, it's probably something you should target but early days, it probably wasn't the greatest call. I was lucky at the time, I was working off the farm, for Elders, and they were very flexible with my footy commitments. But it is a big amount of time and looking back now, I wasn't even putting in near the amount of work our Albury coaches do - and yet I thought I was doing a power of work. It helps now when you've got vision pre-cut and stats, so that saves you six hours on a Sunday, but it is a huge commitment. Coaches cop a lot in the media sometimes but there is a lot of work that goes in behind the scenes.
ST: In your first year at Wodonga Raiders, you were on course to play finals before lockdown but you only won one game last year. What are your reflections on your time at Birallee Park?
IM: I knew this question was coming. I met some of my best friends at the Raiders and Brad St John was part of my wedding party. He's a great mate of mine and there's many others but the contrast between the two seasons is what left a bad taste in my mouth - particularly at the end of last season. It was hard going through the high and the low. I thought I was coming to a club that was on the way up but it soon fell right down and I didn't see any light at the end of the tunnel. I've said this all along: you either threaten to leave every year and you stay or you decide you're going to leave and you do leave - and that's what I did. I left and I argue that's the better way of doing it. I couldn't see myself and my family happy at that club.
ST: How did you find the level of speculation as to what you were going to do, and then the reaction when your move to Albury was confirmed?
IM: It was a tough period. Me pre-empting the reaction was probably a protection mechanism. I knew there was going to be a fair uproar, which is fine, because people are entitled to their opinion. But the comments around stuff I'd said, which was clearly not true, that's the stuff that does annoy you - and it still sits with me. There's no doubt I train harder, remembering those comments and those people who chipped me on the way out. I served that club, I was a dual best-and-fairest winner at that club in the two seasons and I gave everything to that club. To be chipped like that on the way through wasn't appreciated. Everyone was pretty supportive but it was probably the fact it was Albury, that little stereotype against Albury. The fact I'd gone to Albury, it was always going to be hard for people to digest that. Going to the games and hearing the comments, for my family, was not fun. The first time we played Raiders, at Albury, it wasn't fun for my family in the crowd and the second time around, over there, was probably worse. It's not easy on them because they've got to hear those comments around them and they've also got to stand me up when I receive them and come home a bit down. At the end of the day, we all have emotions and I can present to be that tough guy, that it doesn't worry me, but it certainly does. I made those decisions and I'll live with them but it's not fair for my family to have to deal with all that sort of stuff. The storm will blow over, and it'll be fine eventually, but it does hurt them. I'm probably the winner now, though, because I'm playing finals.
ST: And one win away from the grand final, now, with the Pigeons to come on Saturday...
IM: Yeah. She's been a rollercoaster but we're in a great position now with a fit side and I don't see why we can't go all the way. I still don't think our best players have played their best yet. You look at what Jake Gaynor did on the weekend and he hadn't done that all year. If we can spark some blokes right up, like he did on the weekend, it's not going to take much for us to get on a roll. We are close and we're hunting for it.
