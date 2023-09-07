The Border Mailsport
Home/Sport/AFL Local
In Depth

Isaac Muller on his decision to join Albury from Wodonga Raiders - and the fallout

Steve Tervet
By Steve Tervet
Updated September 8 2023 - 6:13am, first published 6:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Isaac Muller and Albury face Yarrawonga in the qualifying final on Saturday. Picture by James Wiltshire
Isaac Muller and Albury face Yarrawonga in the qualifying final on Saturday. Picture by James Wiltshire

Isaac Muller's move from Wodonga Raiders to Albury was one of the most talked-about stories of the off-season. Ahead of Saturday's qualifying final between the Tigers and Yarrawonga, STEVE TERVET caught up with the 198cm ruckman to get his take on 2023.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Steve Tervet

Steve Tervet

Sports Journalist

More from sports
Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.