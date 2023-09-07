IM: It was a tough period. Me pre-empting the reaction was probably a protection mechanism. I knew there was going to be a fair uproar, which is fine, because people are entitled to their opinion. But the comments around stuff I'd said, which was clearly not true, that's the stuff that does annoy you - and it still sits with me. There's no doubt I train harder, remembering those comments and those people who chipped me on the way out. I served that club, I was a dual best-and-fairest winner at that club in the two seasons and I gave everything to that club. To be chipped like that on the way through wasn't appreciated. Everyone was pretty supportive but it was probably the fact it was Albury, that little stereotype against Albury. The fact I'd gone to Albury, it was always going to be hard for people to digest that. Going to the games and hearing the comments, for my family, was not fun. The first time we played Raiders, at Albury, it wasn't fun for my family in the crowd and the second time around, over there, was probably worse. It's not easy on them because they've got to hear those comments around them and they've also got to stand me up when I receive them and come home a bit down. At the end of the day, we all have emotions and I can present to be that tough guy, that it doesn't worry me, but it certainly does. I made those decisions and I'll live with them but it's not fair for my family to have to deal with all that sort of stuff. The storm will blow over, and it'll be fine eventually, but it does hurt them. I'm probably the winner now, though, because I'm playing finals.

