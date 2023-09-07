The Border Mail
Home/Video/Animal
Column

Living Lightly: Environmental problem shifting not the way forward for EVs

By Alan Hewett
September 7 2023 - 11:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Alan Hewett argues the move to a sustainable energy future must not be at the expense of developing countries and Indigenous people. Picture by Shutterstock
Alan Hewett argues the move to a sustainable energy future must not be at the expense of developing countries and Indigenous people. Picture by Shutterstock

A recent article by comedian Rowan Atkinson (aka Mr Bean) has caused some controversy.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Animal
Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.