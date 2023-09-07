A Howlong mother who battled breast cancer in 2018 says women need to look after themselves when it comes to getting checks.
When Howlong mum Regan Lions was diagnosed at 34, she had never expected to receive the news she had cancer.
The mother-of-three is now advocating to change the conversation around breast cancer because "cancer doesn't discriminate".
"Age, genetics and family history are not the only cause for concerns," she said.
That was one of the messages that Mrs Lions wanted women to take away from Jean Hailes Women's Health Week, which began on Monday, September 4, and will continue until Friday, September 8.
This year's theme is Grow your knowledge. It encourages women to make informed decisions about their health.
Mrs Lions said breast cancer could happen to anyone.
"Having gone through what I've gone through now, anyone I see, anyone from the ages of 18 or really any age, I'm telling them to 'go check yourself, you're never too young, don't go off the statistics'," she said.
Mrs Lions said looking back, it was "crushing to receive the news".
"I had three very young children at the time and all I could think was, 'this can't be the end of my story. I cannot die'," she said.
"When you're put in that situation, there is no other way but to find that drive to fight."
Rural Doctors Association of Australia president Dr Megan Belot said many women didn't take the time to look after themselves.
"This can really impact their quality of life, and result in feelings of depression, being overwhelmed and feeling that they are in an impossible position," she said.
"As a woman juggling a farm, a family and a career, I totally get it. Women putting their own health needs last is a really common problem.
"But caring for yourself is the most worthwhile thing you will do. You will benefit all those around you, as well as yourself, so I say, make the appointment, take the time and crack on with it."
Brave Hearts on the Murray president Pauline Harbick said it was essential women made time when it came to their health.
"Ultimately, we are in charge of our own health," she said.
"So we need to reduce our risk factors, and if we feel that something's not right, it's up to us to make sure it gets checked out. And if you're not happy with what your doctor tells you, get a second opinion."
Ms Harbick was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2003 and said, "I'm one of the lucky ones".
She said that even after being in remission, "you learn to live with it".
"But when you hear that somebody else has been diagnosed, you realise that we're not necessarily clear of risk.
"It's up to us to make sure that we have healthy lifestyles to reduce our risk and to reduce the factors that we can control."
A month after Mrs Lions' diagnosis, she found out the cancer had spread to her lymph nodes.
"I went to the doctor for another reason and the doctor found a very small mass and it turned out to be invasive ductal carcinoma," she said.
"I was really lucky that I went to the doctor to see something that I thought was going to be nothing.
"Obviously at the age I was you don't ever think it will be something serious."
Mrs Lions went through radiation and chemotherapy, and then had a reconstruction.
"If people get on top of these things sooner there wouldn't be such a process," she said.
"If people are self-checking, their chances are they're going to find it before it gets to the point I had where it had spread. And it's not a great process."
Mrs Lions said she wanted to keep pushing for women to get check-ups, whenever they could, as "it only takes five minutes".
She said women should continue to keep asking questions if their bodies didn't feel right.
"We still have a long way to go in getting the awareness out there and getting women of all ages to listen and take it seriously and check themselves and be checked," she said.
