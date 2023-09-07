A man accused of stealing five guns during a rural burglary admits to being at the home at the time, but says he was just there to use a toilet.
Clifton Causby has been refused bail following the March 24 theft at Bruarong, with the victim a man Causby had previously worked with.
It's alleged Causby, Rian Sheehan and a third person travelled to the property on the Myrtleford-Yackandandah Road between 7pm and 8pm.
CCTV cameras were allegedly removed so the group could avoid detection.
A door was broken and a gun safe with five firearms inside the home removed.
The Wodonga court heard the shotgun, four rifles and ammunition still remain missing months later.
Other items including a money tin, Furphy beers and a sewing machine were allegedly loaded into the victim's Ford Ranger with the gun safe, which was driven off.
The vehicle had a fire tank which fell off when the car was driven back to Wodonga, and was later found on the roadside at Baranduda.
The man, who had worked with Causby for about 20 years and knew him well, returned home about 11.45pm and discovered the theft.
The court heard Causby had previously been at the man's home and knew his working hours, and knew he was an avid hunter.
The victim's car was found on Falcon Circuit in Wodonga the morning after the burglary and Sheehan's car was found parked nearby.
Causby and Sheehan left the area soon after, then Sheehan returned, with items including a firefighting helmet, Furphy beer box, and other stolen items allegedly found in her car.
Police allege the Nike Airforce 1s Sheehan was wearing matched shoe prints left at the crime scene.
It's alleged the pair's phones pinged together in the area at the time of the theft and when they returned to Wodonga.
The gun safe was later recovered on a track between the victim's home and Yackandandah.
Causby's home was searched on April 4 and various items believed to be stolen were found.
A check of his phone allegedly showed images of the five stolen guns taken hours after the burglary.
The court heard Causby was on bail for drug trafficking and possession at the time.
"There are currently five firearms outstanding that are yet to be recovered ... posing a significant risk to the community," Detective Senior Constable Ash Coysh said in opposing Causby's bail bid.
"If the accused is released on bail, there is an extremely high risk the firearms would be provided to other criminals."
The detective said Causby hadn't provided any useful details of where the missing guns could be located.
Police have no leads on where the guns might be.
The court heard the victim had "considerable concerns" about Causby being bailed.
Causby told police after his arrest he was at the property, felt sick and used the toilet, and others did the burglary.
Magistrate Ian Watkins noted Causby had had a "sad fall from grace" after a marriage breakdown, followed by drug use and mental health issues.
"In my view it's a serious offence and a serious example of the offence," he said.
"Theft of firearms is something that's causing serious concerns in the community, because of the potential to link the theft of those firearms to criminal elements.
"Those firearms have not been located or recovered as yet."
Mr Watkins refused bail.
The matter will return to court on Thursday next week, September 14.
Sheehan will return on September 28.
