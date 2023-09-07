WODONGA mayor Ron Mildren says he is "very disappointed" that his council was not alerted to the Victorian Health Minister's visit to his city on Wednesday.
The minister, Mary-Anne Thomas, came to the Border and met her NSW counterpart Ryan Park at Albury hospital before visiting Wodonga hospital and Gateway Health.
Cr Mildren said: "Protocols generally say if there is a minister coming into the municipality for any reason you get notice, at the very least, even if you're not invited to the thing the minister is coming for."
Cr Mildren said while he did not want to make a particular point to Ms Thomas he would have welcomed the opportunity to hear what the minister had to say about the planned Albury hospital upgrade.
"It wouldn't have been the message per se, it would have just been being there and that meant we could have had information on questions we don't have the answers for," he said.
"It seems there was a fair bit of information coming through which we haven't been privy to."
A Victorian government spokesman said it was not "standard practice" to invite councils to visits, with tours of Mildura and Tallangatta health centres occurring recently without the relevant municipalities being notified.
"We make no apologies for meeting with the people that deliver care across Albury and Wodonga - the nurses, doctors, cooks, midwives and other hospital staff," he said.
The media conference, involving Ms Thomas and Mr Park at Albury hospital, was attended by Albury mayor Kylie King, who also watched on in October when then NSW premier Dominic Perrottet and Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews committed to a $558 million expansion at the same site.
However, she said she was not formally invited to the event, having found out details after The Border Mail reported the ministers' impending visit.
"Even when the two premiers came to town we weren't formally invited then either," Cr King said.
"I'm not sure if it's their protocols in government, that they keep it pretty low key or not but I wasn't given a heads-up or invitation."
Cr King said she appreciated hearing firsthand from Mr Park that as new NSW Health Minister he was committed to maintaining the investment announced by the Coalition which lost to Labor in March.
Meanwhile, Cr Mildren said he would be speaking with his fellow councillors and executive staff about his city's next move.
He said the issue was likely to be discussed at the council's next meeting, scheduled for September 18 but he could not say if it would be an agenda item or part of general or urgent business.
Ms Thomas said on Wednesday that "Wodonga hospital will continue to play a central role in the delivery of care to the people of Albury-Wodonga, and indeed, the wider regions" without specifying exactly what it would provide after services are shifted to the expanded Albury hospital.
To read more stories, download The Border Mail news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.