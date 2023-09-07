The Border Mail
Home/News/Local News

Wodonga mayor Ron Mildren on Victorian Health Minister's visit

Anthony Bunn
By Anthony Bunn
Updated September 7 2023 - 2:39pm, first published 2:15pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Victorian Health Minister Mary-Anne Thomas meets personnel from Gateway Health during her visit to Wodonga on Wednesday. Picture from X
Victorian Health Minister Mary-Anne Thomas meets personnel from Gateway Health during her visit to Wodonga on Wednesday. Picture from X

WODONGA mayor Ron Mildren says he is "very disappointed" that his council was not alerted to the Victorian Health Minister's visit to his city on Wednesday.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Anthony Bunn

Anthony Bunn

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.