While the number of animal cruelty reports to RSPCA Victoria have soared, latest figures show cases in Wodonga and Wangaratta have declined.
RSPCA seizure and surrender numbers across Victoria show a 20 per cent spike in the past year, however, figures citing cases by local government area show Wangaratta reports dropped by 22 per cent and Wodonga by more than 9 per cent.
Last year in Wangaratta, the RSPCA received 104 reports compared with 81 this year, while Wodonga last year recorded 136 compared with 123.
In 2022 Indigo Shire recorded 29 cases which rose by just one this year.
Wodonga Dog Rescue president Peta McRae said the Wangaratta and Wodonga LGA figures might be skewed by a lack of RSPCA presence in the two cities.
"Those figures are low (in those two LGAs) probably because no one reports them (cruelty cases)," Ms McRae said.
"The RSPCA don't do anything with Wodonga, we haven't had an inspector presence up this way for a while, so now a lot of people just don't report it anymore.
"I'm the same, if we get a cruelty case, I think what's the point? They won't do anything anyway."
Ms McRae said she had more dogs, many of them being mistreated, brought to her rescue centre than the dogs she found a home for.
She said there was little hope for her centre, which is on the brink of closing due to stress on herself and other staff, and that the pound closure in Wangaratta in July, would only exacerbate the cruelty and homeless dogs issue.
RSPCA Victoria chief inspector Michael Stagg said the continued statewide increase was a worrying trend.
"In the past 12 months, our inspectors have investigated more than 10,000 reports of animal cruelty and seized or took the surrender of 2569 animals across the state," Mr Stagg said.
"During this time, we've also had several investigations resulting in large-scale seizures or surrenders of animals, forcing our teams to find room and resources to care for them in a short space of time.
"When we prosecute cases of animal cruelty, our shelter teams may need to care for the animals involved as the court cases progress, sometimes lasting months or years, adding to the pressure already faced by our near-capacity shelters."
RSPCA Victoria forecasts the number of animals coming into its care via its inspectorate will reach more than 3340 by 2027 - a 222.7 per cent increase from 2017-18.
Mr Stagg explained some of the factors contributing to this increase.
"Cost of living pressures may be impacting people's ability to care for their pets, whether it be their ability to provide suitable food or their ability to pay for necessary medical care," he said.
"Many people also became first-time pet owners during the pandemic and may need further information or support to help them understand how to care for their animals such as providing sanitary living conditions, grooming or preventative health measures."
The most common type of cruelty report concerned insufficient water, food, or shelter. Husbandry concerns were also reported, for example unsanitary living conditions, infrequent or no visits from farriers or shearers.
