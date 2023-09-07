Reliable Osborne defender Sam Livingstone is plotting a fairytale farewell to his outstanding career.
The 34-year-old has declared that whatever happens at Walbundrie over the coming weeks will see an end to his playing days
"Win, lose or draw, this is the end of the road for me," Livingstone said.
"It would be awesome to go out on the ultimate high and finish what I feel has been a blessed career to be honest.
"Especially to finish out at Osborne which has been an amazing experience since I joined the club."
Livingstone said growing family commitments and waning motivation to be the best player that he can possibly be were the two major reasons behind his decision to retire.
"With the family, I've got four young girls, and my eldest daughter, Ruby, is playing off to get in a grand final with Osborne this weekend as well, so the girls are growing up," he said.
"The motivation to be the player that I have always been and the dedication that it takes is probably beyond me now.
"That motivation to train and the hunger for the contest has probably also dampened a bit.
"So if I was to extend my career, that wouldn't be there and I just don't want to go through the motions and not commit fully to being the best I can be."
Livingstone has always strived to play at the highest standard possible.
The former Murray Bushrangers captain has had stints in the O&M with Wodonga and Wodonga Raiders.
He also played for Port Melbourne, Avondale, South Adelaide and coached Tallangatta before joining Osborne in 2019.
Livingstone, who lives on a farm in Tangambalanga makes the three hour round trip to train with Osborne every Thursday night during the season which is an extraordinary level of commitment.
"I train at Osborne once a week during the season and twice during finals.
"People often ask why would I do it and drive past more than a dozen clubs to play for Osborne.
"It is a fair drive but it's well worth it and I just listen to a few podcasts while I'm driving.
"When Osborne first approached me about playing there in 2019, my initial thought was 'no way, it's too far.'
"But when you arrive out there and meet the people involved and the rich history of the club, it's just a wonderful place to be part of and hard to describe.
"The core group from when I first arrived in 2019 still remains.
"We were lucky enough to win the flag that year but then had two years of Covid and then lost the grand final to Holbrook last year.
"Now I just want to hopefully finish my journey with the club on the ultimate high."
The 2019 flag was Livingstone's first who played more than 80 matches at Wodonga without a finals appearance with the Bulldogs in the midst of the longest finals drought in O&M history.
"Football is full of highs and lows," he said.
"Unfortunately I didn't get to play 100 games at any of the clubs that I've been at and get my name on the locker.
"I played 80 odd games at Wodonga and Tallangatta and 60 plus at Osborne.
"But I take pride in knowing I had a crack at the highest standard that I could, especially early in my career.
"I feel I left no stone unturned and am satisfied with how I performed at every level I played at and feel I have had a successful career."
Livingstone revealed he could coach again in the future after previously coaching Tallangatta in 20018-19.
"I obviously coached my home club Tallangatta for a couple of years which didn't end how I wanted it to," he said.
"But coaching is something that I'm passionate about and there will be a time and a place when perhaps I will coach again.
"It won't be in the short-term with the family commitments but once they start to ease again it is something that I will definitely consider.
"My main passion is for developing the junior guys and watching them grow."
And while coaching is something that Livingstone is looking forward to in the future, his immediate focus is beating Holbrook this weekend in the second semi-final.
Last year's grand finalists have split their two meetings so far this season and it would be a major surprise if the two heavyweights didn't clash again in the decider in a few weeks time.
"Holbrook has emerged as our biggest rival since Covid and they are a powerful club and know how to win," Livingstone said.
"They are the only side to beat us since the 2019 grand final.
"We have learnt a few lessons from those losses and tried to get better in what we do.
"We feel we are in the best position we can be to challenge for the flag and hopefully take the direct route into the grand final.
"We have worked hard on a few deficiencies that Holbrook exposed last time we played them.
"It shapes as a cracking contest and the way the Brookers like to play it's going to be contest after contest and a brutal game.
"So we know what is coming and are looking forward to it."
