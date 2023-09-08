Defence members are rolling up their sleeves for this year's Defence Blood Drive.
After hitting more than 200 plasma donations, Army School of Ordnance distribution operator instructor Sergeant Matthew Moran has committed to keep giving back for the most straightforward of reasons.
"There could even be a time in my future where I actually need a vital plasma donor to provide their lifeblood in support of me," he said.
Sergeant Moran said he had been donating for 14 years and did not think he would stop anytime soon.
"My wife had a couple of blood transfusions when our second son was born," he said.
"She just kept haemorrhaging. It was really then that I started thinking 'there's a lot of people in a lot worse position than me, it's just 90 minutes out of my life'."
Defence aims to collect 11,000 donations from September 1 to December 8.
Sergeant Moran said people were encouraged to donate towards the target by choosing their preferred service - Army, Navy or Air Force - or the Australian Public Service.
"I know who I'm choosing," he said.
"I encourage everyone who can to give it a crack. It's very worthwhile. The staff at the Lifeblood centre are wonderful, and they're experts at what they do."
The blood drive is the longest-running annual blood donation event in support of the Australian Red Cross Blood Service, showing Defence's long-standing relationship with the organisation.
Defence members will see how their donated blood saves lives, but for Sergeant Moran it's all about helping someone in need.
"Being a member of the Australian Army is something I am very proud of, being able to give something back," he said.
"Whether you're a new or returning donor, just get involved. It's the least we can do.
"Your donation might support a family member, friend, or loved one, and it's just another way we can support the Australian community."
If you would like to donate, visit: Make An Appointment - Find Donor Center (donateblood.com.au).
