Police are investigating a drive-by shooting at a home in Wangaratta.
Investigators believe shots were discharged at a home on Dixon Street with two adults and a child inside about 4am on Thursday.
The man and woman, aged 31, and the child weren't injured during the September 7 incident.
Police believe it to be a targeted attack.
A crime scene has been established at the home.
A police spokeswoman said the offenders fled after the shooting.
"It is believed the unknown offenders were driving along Dixon Street when they fired two shots at a vehicle and garage about 4am," the spokeswoman said.
"A 31-year-old Wangaratta man, a 31-year-old woman and a child were home at the time but were not injured.
"The offenders then fled the scene in an unknown direction of travel."
Investigators are seeking information about the incident.
No arrests have been made.
Anyone with information can call (03) 5723 0888 or 1800 333 000.
