A jobs expo in Wodonga has been viewed as a sign the area is finally beginning to move beyond the COVID-19 staffing crisis.
Business Wodonga chief executive Graham Jenkin said the expo on Thursday, September 7, had produced excellent results.
"Earlier on in the year it was more entry-level roles and for skilled workers to get a job," he said.
"Today it's a wide, versatile range for employers and jobseekers, and it has been about connecting people face-to-face."
Mr Jenkin said those who had been walking in the door at the expo were "good quality" prospective employees.
"You can say anything in a resume," he said.
"But if you put yourself out there and come along to a job expo and talk to people and allow people to sum you up, you can then work out if you'd like to be part of a team."
"We've got everybody," he said.
Shift manager at Visy in Wodonga Dan Kiraly said the expo presented a "great opportunity to be a part of engaging with the community".
"We want to let people know about the opportunities that Visy has," he said.
"We have plenty of casual vacant positions available, ranging from warehousing to forklift driving."
Jodie Ward, of CVGT Employment, said her organisation, too, wanted to be involved in the community through the expo, helping to support jobseekers looking for work "and connect with employers looking for employees".
"Since COVID there have been a lot of workers out of work, but skills or no skills there are positions out there now," she said.
Ms Ward said people clearly were wanting to get out there and back into the workforce.
Greenfreight's Dom Caldwell said they were looking to fill various gaps in the transport company's team, while Mars Petcare's Lucy Brennan was keen to provide information to people about what was on offer.
"That's because the list is endless," Ms Brennan said.
"In Wodonga we do wet pet food, but we also do so many more products.
"We want to build people's knowledge of the jobs on offer."
