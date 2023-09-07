The Border Mail
Home/Video/Animal

Wodonga's Job expo another success for employees and job seekers

Sophie Else
By Sophie Else
September 7 2023 - 7:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Visy operational manager Ryan Hutchinson with talent acquisition specialist Charlie Black and shift manager Dan Kiraly enjoyed speaking with the community about what jobs are on offer with Visy. Picture by Sophie Else
Visy operational manager Ryan Hutchinson with talent acquisition specialist Charlie Black and shift manager Dan Kiraly enjoyed speaking with the community about what jobs are on offer with Visy. Picture by Sophie Else

A jobs expo in Wodonga has been viewed as a sign the area is finally beginning to move beyond the COVID-19 staffing crisis.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sophie Else

Sophie Else

Journalist

More from Animal
Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.