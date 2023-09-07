The Border Mail
Man with pink dress, armed with hammer, targets teen boy in Wodonga

By Blair Thomson
Updated September 7 2023 - 3:34pm, first published 3:00pm
The scene of the incident, near the intersection of Trudewind Road and Melrose Drive. Picture supplied
Police are investigating a robbery in Wodonga involving a man wearing a pink dress armed with a hammer.

