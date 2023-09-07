Man with pink dress, armed with hammer, targets teen boy in Wodonga

Police are investigating a robbery in Wodonga involving a man wearing a pink dress armed with a hammer.
Investigators have been told a teenager was approached while walking through a pedestrian underpass near Trudewind Road and Melrose Drive about 11.30pm on Friday.
The armed offender demanded money from the teenager during the September 1 incident.
When the victim said he had no money, the offender demanded the boy's baseball cap, which he handed over.
The wanted man, who was wearing a dark hoodie and had a pink dress or covering over the top, ran from the scene.
Police have canvassed the area for CCTV and are seeking information from anyone who may have seen the man.
"Given the unusual nature of the clothing worn by the alleged offender, we think someone would have seen this person or know who he is," Detective Sergeant Mick Drew said.
"The male was not known to the victim.
"It's an opportunistic attack on a young man who was walking home at night.
"Whilst physically unharmed, the victim was distressed and we're seeking the assistance of the public to help us identify the person responsible."
That matter is still being investigated.
Anyone with information can call (02) 6049 2600 or 1800 333 000.
