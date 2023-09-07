Finals football and netball is back at Holbrook for the first time in almost 60 years.
The Brookers are hosting the Hume League minor semi-final on Sunday with hundreds of players, officials and supporters from across the region set to descend on the town and sporting complex.
Not since 1965 has Holbrook been chosen for hosting duties and it's the first time they've had this opportunity since entering the Hume League in 1999.
Howlong (2022) and Urana Road Oval (2019) have been the only deviations away from the finals hub at Walbundrie in recent times and Holbrook president Anthony Churchill insists the club is ready for its biggest day in decades.
"It's a huge deal," Churchill said.
"A lot of our life members would remember that and now it's happening again for them.
"It's really pleasing to be able to showcase the facility we've built.
"It's always been a good facility but in the last four years we've had a few plans in place which have all come to fruition now and it's going really well."
Holbrook are chasing back-to-back football premierships in both the senior and reserve grades while six of their eight netball sides made finals this year.
Off the field, the Brookers will officially open their new $140,000 electronic scoreboard this weekend.
"Nothing happens overnight, it's been a long journey - probably the last six years.
"It starts with strong committees in both football and netball and then you've got your on-field leaders like Matt Sharp and AB Mackinlay.
"When you get those blokes involved in the club, they bring good people to the club.
"We've always had a policy that if you're going to recruit someone, they've got to be a good person, not just a good footballer."
Sunday will also showcase Holbrook's strong volunteer base.
"It's not just about committees," Churchill said.
"Parents put in a lot of effort and it's everyone, not just a one-person show.
"Our committee's 20 people strong in the footy and everyone's got a job to do.
"When you've got a big committee like that, if you give one person a job to do and they do it well, it's better than having a committee of 5-10 and everyone's got five or six jobs."
Holbrook is establishing itself as a powerhouse of the Hume League, with the on-field success matching the growth off it.
"The ground has come a long way in the last three years," Churchill said.
"Ask other clubs and they'll tell you that if you went to Holbrook in the middle of winter, the mud would be knee-high but that's all turned around.
"The last two winters have probably been the wettest on record but the ground's held up well.
"We've had a bit of luck on our side in that we've been able to rest the ground for a couple of weeks - we've played away when it's been fairly wet - but you still train on it two nights a week with four teams."
Holbrook's seniors and reserves both have a shot at reaching the grand final on Saturday when their take on their Osborne counterparts at Walbundrie.
"We've got pretty good depth and everyone's up and about as you could imagine," Churchill said.
"It's a good feeling around the club."
The Brookers have now sold 800 tickets at $1000 a head as part of their raffle to win a Kenworth truck worth $500,000.
"We've got two-and-a-half months to go so it's going along nicely and I think we'll get to the magic figure," Churchill said.
"You've just got to try things.
"It's a big call, don't get me wrong, but I saw another club in Victoria do it and they've done well.
"You don't get shot for trying."
FOOTBALL
Seniors: Rand-Walbundrie-Walla v Brock-Burrum
Reserves: Howlong v Jindera
U17s: Osborne v Brock-Burrum
U14s: Lockhart v Culcairn
NETBALL
A-grade: Howlong V Billabong Crows
B-grade: Jindera V Howlong
C-grade: Murray Magpies v Holbrook
C Reserve: Lockhart v Brock-Burrum
17/U: Rand-Walbundrie-Walla v Holbrook
15/U: Holbrook v Henty
13/U: Holbrook v CDHBU
11/U Henty v Lockhart
To read more stories, download The Border Mail news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.