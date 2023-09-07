The Border Mail
Police say Yarrawonga South crash could very easily have been deadly

By Blair Thomson
Updated September 7 2023 - 2:47pm, first published 2:04pm
One man was flown to hospital after Thursday morning's crash. File photo

A man has been flown to hospital and a second motorist driven for treatment following a two-car crash near Yarrawonga.

