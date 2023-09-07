Police say Yarrawonga South crash could very easily have been deadly

A man has been flown to hospital and a second motorist driven for treatment following a two-car crash near Yarrawonga.
Emergency workers were called to the intersection of Carmichaels and Boomahnoomoonah roads at Yarrawonga South about 8.30am on Thursday, September 7.
A man travelling west on Carmichaels Road failed to give way to a southbound vehicle on Boomahnoomoonah Road.
The cars crashed, injuring both men, who were the sole occupants of their vehicles.
A 35-year-old driver was flown to The Alfred Hospital.
He suffered serious injuries which are believed to be non-life threatening.
A 33-year-old man was taken to Wangaratta hospital for treatment.
Senior Constable Dave Griffith said both men were from the region.
"Both cars are completely written off," he said.
"Luckily, it wasn't a fatality.
"It's very lucky it wasn't a fatality, it could have easily been one.
"Police are appealing for any witnesses to come forward."
Senior Constable Griffith said it showed the need for drivers to be "extra vigilant".
In other road policing news, officers are also targeting drink and drug drivers during the football finals period.
"Far too often we hear from drivers who thought they'd be OK to drive after one or two drinks. The safest option is - if you're going to drink, don't drive," Assistant Commissioner Glenn Weir said.
"End of football season celebrations are commonly associated with social events and alcohol consumption, so if you're planning to drink, just leave the car at home and arrange a designated driver or utilise alternative transport methods.
"We're also appealing to parents to speak with their kids about planning safe ways to get home before going out so they're not tempted to drink and drive.
"The message from police is clear - drinking and driving won't be tolerated. We'll be out conducting testing and focusing on areas where we know events and celebrations are taking place so don't take the risk".
