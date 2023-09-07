The mother of Wodonga star Angus Baker will take some topping for the longest trip for an Ovens and Murray final.
Anna Johansson travelled 16,000kms from her home in Gothenburg, Sweden, to watch her 25-year-old son in last Sunday's 40-point elimination final win over Wangaratta Rovers.
Anna was born in Sweden, but moved to Australia to work as a nanny and remained in the country around 26 years.
However, she moved back home to Sweden about five and a half years ago.
"I thought it was a good time now, it was hard before with COVID, we couldn't travel, but I thought I would get back to watch him play," she said at Wangaratta's Norm Minns Oval during the half-time break.
And Baker certainly made it worthwhile with yet another outstanding display against the Hawks, racking up a match-high contested possessions (16) and 10 inside 50s.
"I'm very, very proud of Angus, he's doing very well," Anna said.
Anna will now watch Angus play in Sunday's sudden death final against Wangaratta at North Albury's Bunton Park.
"It's the first time in years mum has been back in Australia and it's great to have her here, bit of a good luck charm I think," Baker offered.
Wodonga will start outsiders against last year's grand final winners, but Baker is one of the favourites for the league's Morris Medal, which will be held on September 18.
