The Border Mail
Home/Video/Animal

The mother of Wodonga's Angus Baker travels 16,000kms for a final

Andrew Moir
By Andrew Moir
Updated September 7 2023 - 2:54pm, first published 2:21pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Anna Johansson came almost halfway around the world to watch her son Angus play for the Bulldogs (background). Picture by Mark Jesser
Anna Johansson came almost halfway around the world to watch her son Angus play for the Bulldogs (background). Picture by Mark Jesser

The mother of Wodonga star Angus Baker will take some topping for the longest trip for an Ovens and Murray final.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Andrew Moir

Andrew Moir

Sports Journalist

More from Animal
Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.