The Border Mail
Home/Video/Animal

Wangaratta's Amanda Umanski set to play in elimination final against Raiders

Georgia Smith
By Georgia Smith
Updated September 7 2023 - 3:12pm, first published 3:07pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Wangaratta is confident goal shooter Amanda Umanski will be right to play this weekend following an injury scare during the side's qualifying final loss to Lavington last weekend.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Georgia Smith

Georgia Smith

Sports Journalist

More from Animal
Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.