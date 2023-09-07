Wangaratta is confident goal shooter Amanda Umanski will be right to play this weekend following an injury scare during the side's qualifying final loss to Lavington last weekend.
Umanski was sidelined in the final quarter with suspected knee troubles, one season on from a devastating ACL injury.
"She had it checked out on Monday and it's all good," Pis' teammate Hannah Grady said.
"She's been back running and will be at training, so she'll be ready to go by Sunday."
The Magpies have welcomed back premiership goalers Umanski and Kellie Keen this season.
"They have obviously been a big part of our side over the last few years, so it's lovely to have them both back on court," Grady said.
"Kellie's just such a calm influence, so it's great to have her in those intense moments."
After making it to the grand final last season, Grady admits the new-look side is determined to go one better.
"There's some real hunger from everyone to get that success this year," Grady said.
"Everyone is really positive and grateful that we get that second opportunity.
"The most exciting part for us as a club is that we have so many sides in finals this year.
"The atmosphere for us is coming from training, where we have those four teams still training together as a group.
"Everyone's just so excited to be there."
The Magpies will take on the Raiders in an elimination final on Sunday.
