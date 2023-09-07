FORMER Wodonga mayor John Watson has been remembered by his son Digby as a "big character who had the courage to look adversity in the eye with a smile".
The praise for Mr Watson came as hundreds gathered at The Scots School Albury for a remembrance service for him on Thursday, September 7.
Digby joined his brother George, along with Mr Watson's nephew Sam and friend Gordon Nicholls, in delivering a eulogy at the hour-long event.
The brothers both reflected on their father's love for their mother Christine, who died of cancer in 2017 and also had a memorial service at the school.
"For all of his achievements, I believe dad's greatest success was in being a husband and family man," George said.
"There was no greater example of this than in the dedication and sacrifice he demonstrated on a day-to-day basis as he supported and cared for our mother during her seven years living with metastatic breast cancer."
Digby said "my mum and dad were truly awesome people and I got the chance to tell them that many times".
He said his father had felt all the love of family and friends over the past eight months and "was at peace" when he died four days short of his 63rd birthday.
"Throughout his life and right up to his final days I was privileged to witness a big character who had the courage to look adversity in the eye with a smile and to continue to support those around him," Digby said.
"Dad had an innate sense of humour, generosity and humility to give back and thank those around him."
Mr Nicholls, a friend of "Watto" for more than 40 years after they were both part of Wodonga Apex, told of his mate's hospitality in allowing Huon Hill, which was part of the family property De Kerilleau, to be used for a zone service club party in 1985.
"This was a huge logistical effort, arranging fires, caterers, buses for the guests to get to the summit," Mr Nicholls said.
"(This was) well before the sealed road that is there now."
Mr Nicholls added that Mr Watson's near death video message promoting the Albury Wodonga Regional Cancer Centre Trust's Sunshine Walk was "typical of his unselfish service".
Nephew Sam Watson gave an insight into an uncle who was civic-minded but also liked loud Hawaiian shirts, correct etiquette and beekeeping.
"I think John lived the life of a bee," Sam said.
"John worked hard in the service of his community or colony, he respected the hierarchy of leadership, understood his role in life and completed it faithfully."
The tributes largely focused on the character of Mr Watson rather than his time as a councillor.
However, George noted his father prided himself on being an approachable representative who had a "progressive vision" for Wodonga, while Digby said the emergence of Junction Place "personified" his sense of "community spirit".
Mr Watson's other son Dugald read the Robert Louis Stevenson poem That Man is a Success, while his sister Fiona read the psalm The Lord is my Shepherd.
Mourners included Twin Cities mayors Ron Mildren and Kylie King and past Wodonga and Albury councillors.
Mr Watson was cremated in a private ceremony which was attended by his sons before the remembrance service at the school.
