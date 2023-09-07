The Border Mail
Home/Video/Animal

Former Wodonga mayor John Watson farewelled at remembrance service

Anthony Bunn
By Anthony Bunn
Updated September 7 2023 - 5:31pm, first published 5:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Mourners listen as John Watson's son Digby addresses the remembrance service which was presided over by Uniting Church reverend Beth Bear. Picture by Mark Jesser
Mourners listen as John Watson's son Digby addresses the remembrance service which was presided over by Uniting Church reverend Beth Bear. Picture by Mark Jesser

FORMER Wodonga mayor John Watson has been remembered by his son Digby as a "big character who had the courage to look adversity in the eye with a smile".

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Anthony Bunn

Anthony Bunn

Journalist

More from Animal
Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.