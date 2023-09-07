MM: It's a bit like splitting hairs and probably depends if the Brookers start Raven Jolliffe off half-back or in the middle. Jolliffe is arguably the best kick in the competition and if you are Matt Sharp you preferably want him running off half-back where his elite kicking skills can hurt the opposition the most. But if he plays in the middle, he can also be explosive and push forward and hit the scoreboard. But Connor Galvin is a star, Brad Carman is a 70m player nearly every time he gets the ball with his run and penetrating kicking and it looms as an intriguing midfield battle.