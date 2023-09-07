Howlong co-coach MATT McDONALD caught-up with The Border Mail's BRENT GODDE to answer the tough questions and give his insights into Saturday's second semi-final between Osborne and Holbrook.
BRENT GODDE: Osborne and Holbrook have split their two encounters so far this season. Who starts favourite in the second semi-final on Saturday?
MATT McDONALD: It's a tough question but Osborne has had their fair share of injuries throughout the season but keep finding a way to get the job done. In contrast there were a few alarm bells with the Brookers after losing to the Giants and salvaging a draw with Billabong Crows. But in saying that I've got a slight leaning towards Holbrook starting favourite mainly because they are the reigning premier.
BG: You obviously played both sides throughout the season. Which side impressed you most?
MM: For whatever reason, we seem to match-up better against Osborne because we have a similar game-style and both sides like to run with the footy. Where Holbrook likes to shut it down and thrive on winning the contested ball. It was a real slugfest against the Brookers with a lot of stoppages and congestion which they are good at doing to restrict the opposition's momentum.
BG: Joel Mackie dropped a bombshell in July when he announced that he would be coaching rival club Jindera next season. Do you think Mackie handled a tricky situation the best he could at the time?
MM: Without knowing, I'm guessing Mackie knew at the start of the season that this would be his last season at the helm of Osborne. So in Joel's defence if he was still passionate about coaching he had to explore his options for next year and you can't start looking at the end of the season because most coaching positions are filled. It was a tough situation but I think he did the smart thing announcing it back in July which got tongues wagging but I think most people have moved on now.
BG: Osborne spearhead Hayden Armstrong looks unlikely to play again this season. Can the Tigers cover the loss of their main avenue to goal?
MM: I think the Tigers have already proved that they can. Obviously Alexander is expected back from his fractured leg which is a big in. If anything, not having Armstrong makes the Tigers less predictable when going forward. Mackie will be hoping players like Bailey McAlister and Matt McGrory when resting forward can hit the scoreboard and help share the load.
BG: Mackie is on the record of saying Azzi medallist Jamie Parr is in the mix for selection. Can the veteran star wind back the clock and still have an impact?
MM: Personally, I hope he can because Jamie is a ripping fella and among the most liked players in the competition. Obviously he has had his share of injuries lately but I think it would provide a huge morale boost for his teammates, just to have him run out for a final again. The Brookers will still need to play a decent defender on Parr and it wouldn't be a major shock to see him kick a couple of goals and have an impact.
BG: Tactically do you think Mackie can be most damaging playing in the midfield or deep in attack where he can use his strength in one-on-one contests and his smart football brain?
MM: The two times we have played Osborne, Mackie played more as a forward and was damaging which he has proven before during his time in the O&M. But against a side like Holbrook the dual Morris medallist needs to be in the middle where he can assert his toughness at the contest and ruffle a few of the Brookers' feathers. Joel has proven he is the contest king throughout his outstanding career and the Tigers will need him at the stoppages.
BG: Which side boasts the most talented midfield?
MM: It's a bit like splitting hairs and probably depends if the Brookers start Raven Jolliffe off half-back or in the middle. Jolliffe is arguably the best kick in the competition and if you are Matt Sharp you preferably want him running off half-back where his elite kicking skills can hurt the opposition the most. But if he plays in the middle, he can also be explosive and push forward and hit the scoreboard. But Connor Galvin is a star, Brad Carman is a 70m player nearly every time he gets the ball with his run and penetrating kicking and it looms as an intriguing midfield battle.
BG: Jolliffe is a bit of an under-rated tough-nut and doesn't take a backward step when the opposition try to rattle his cage?
MM: Raven has enjoyed an outstanding season but he is one player that you just know will go up another couple of gears in September and won't be intimidated. He has been tagged for most of his career so he is more than used to the attention and gives as good as he gets.
BG: Which match-up do you feel is the most crucial?
MM: I think Luke Gestier poses the biggest threat to the Tigers. Gestier has kicked 10-goals in the past fortnight since returning from an extended layoff but will have Duncan McMaster for company who is one of the best defenders in the competition. You would also love to see Raven Jolliffe and Connor Galvin go head-to-head in the midfield but that's unlikely to happen.
BG: Who are you tipping and why?
MM: The weather forecast is favourable so that will suit Osborne with their run but I still can't go past the reigning premiers. With Alexander expected to come back but lacking match fitness and Gestier having the benefit of two weeks under his belt, it tips the scales slightly in favour of the Brookers. As far as a margin, I will go Holbrook by two goals.
