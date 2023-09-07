Wodonga's mid-season recruit Noah Bradshaw admits homesickness was the reason he returned to the Border.
Bradshaw has now played 10 games for his home club this season after joining Southport in the VFL, where he played eight games with feeder club Surfers Paradise in the QAFL.
"It was nothing to do with Southport, they're a great club, it's more a case of so far from home and I wasn't enjoying my footy as much as I should and when you're not enjoying it, you're not going to play your best," the 20-year-old said.
"I was missing home and what probably went against me was I was living by myself for six months, I was probably in my own head a little bit."
The 184cm high half-forward-midfielder returned home in June and had strong early performances against North Albury and Wangaratta, but the Bulldogs saw a player developing before their eyes in his standout senior appearance against Wangaratta Rovers in last Sunday's semi-final.
"My second half was a lot better than my first half, after I kicked that goal my confidence went through the roof," he stated.
Bradshaw kicked a long running goal midway through the third quarter, which pushed the lead to 30 points.
Of course, the flipside to a confidence-boosting display is opposition clubs will now be more aware of his talents, but co-captain Charlie Morrison says the youngster's work ethic will help.
"He works hard on the one percenters, going through vision, he always wants to improve little aspects of his game," he offered.
"He'll nitpick his game and what he can improve on and he's always asking the coaches."
Bradshaw is a proud Wodonga name after his father Daniel was recruited from there on his way to two premierships and 222 games with the Brisbane Bears-Brisbane Lions, while the latter's brother Darren played in the Bulldogs' last premiership in 2004.
"I was actually watching it the other day to see how the big fella (uncle Darren) went, it was good," Noah added.
The Bulldogs start outsiders against Wangaratta in Sunday's first semi-final at North Albury's Bunton Park.
And if they're to cause an upset, they'll need a stack of players, including the man known as 'Noddy', to again fire.
"People in footy usually just call me 'Bradders', but there's a select few who call me Noddy, it's mainly family, but a few of the boys have caught on to it," he revealed.
"When I was young mum and dad thought I looked like that cartoon guy Noddy."
