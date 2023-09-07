The Border Mail
Wodonga's Noah Bradshaw looks to build on his breakout senior game

Andrew Moir
By Andrew Moir
September 7 2023 - 7:30pm
Wodonga's Noah Bradshaw will look to back up his strong display in the first week of finals against Wangaratta. Picture by Tara Trewhella
Noah Bradshaw returned home from the Gold Coast in June.
Wodonga's mid-season recruit Noah Bradshaw admits homesickness was the reason he returned to the Border.

