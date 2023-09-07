A man charged over a crash that killed his young brother and a cousin, and injured another cousin, allegedly sped at 223kmh before the incident.
Rory Teiffel returned to court on Thursday, September 7, following the incident, which also allegedly involved alcohol.
The 24-year-old Wangaratta man crashed his white Jeep on Greta Road on April 9.
The car skidded out of control, rolled, and landed in a paddock.
Teiffel's cousin, Ryan, died at the scene, his teen brother, Denver, suffered major head trauma and later died in hospital and another cousin, Aaron, was also injured.
Charge sheets note Teiffel faces counts of culpable driving causing death and other charges.
It's alleged Teiffel had a blood alcohol reading of 0.079 after the crash.
Police allege he was clocked at 96kmh on Murdoch Road, at 152kmh on Clarkes Lane, and at 223kmh on Greta Road.
The speed of 223kmh was allegedly recorded on Greta Road between Pyles Lanes and Panes Lane, south of the crash scene.
The charge sheets do not record the time the alleged speeds were recorded, but all were allegedly recorded on April 9.
Defence lawyer Dee Giannopolous said it was hoped discussions could resolve the matter.
She said further material was being requested from police.
The case will return to court on October 12.
