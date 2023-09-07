The Border Mail
Home/News/Court and Crime

Wodonga man had beers at pub before crashing car into tree, bin, water main

By Wodonga Court
September 8 2023 - 5:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Daniel Fleming was banned from driving for four years. Picture supplied
Daniel Fleming was banned from driving for four years. Picture supplied

A drink-driver who refused a breath test after crashing his car into a tree and water main has been told it would have been a lot easier to just get a taxi.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.