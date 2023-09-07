A drink-driver who refused a breath test after crashing his car into a tree and water main has been told it would have been a lot easier to just get a taxi.
Daniel Fleming was heading to the Birallee Tavern to pick up his partner during the incident on April 8 this year.
He smashed his silver sedan at the front of a home on Mayfair Drive after taking out a water main, a bin and a tree.
His vehicle came to a stop on top of the water main with water flowing out.
Fleming told police he'd had three to four drinks at the pub and was picking up his partner.
He was aware that as a probationary driver, had a zero-alcohol limit.
Fleming told police he was doing 10km/h over the limit, lost control and tried to correct his vehicle.
He did a roadside alcohol test which was positive but refused to return to the police station for an evidentiary test.
"I'd rather deal with the missus than deal with this s--- really," he said.
The apprentice chef had a prior for careless driving and other offences.
Magistrate Peter Mithen told the Wodonga court if Fleming had hit and killed a person rather than hitting a bin, he'd be "looking at four or five years' jail".
"That's what you've got to think about," he said.
"I appreciate your partner needed collection but it would have been a lot easier to get a taxi than pay these fines and be off the road for four years.
"There's always a way around things.
"You've got to think your way through it."
Mr Mithen imposed a driving ban of four years, a $1000 fine, and said Fleming would have to complete a safe driving course.
"I just hope this is the last time you're back before the court, especially for careless driving, but more importantly for any drink-driving or drug-driving matter," he said.
