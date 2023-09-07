The Brookers won't lack any confidence and are the only side to beat the Tigers since their most recent flag in 2019. With a favourable weather forecast the game could be decided on which key forwards stand tallest. Expect both George Alexander and Jamie Parr to play for the Tigers but there has to be a huge question mark on how big of impact they can have after missing so much footy over the past two months. If the pair can combine for six plus goals plus, it may be just enough for the Tigers to sneak home. And how can you tip against a side that has won 50 of its past 52 matches - you can't.

