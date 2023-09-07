Q: Holbrook has emerged as your biggest rival post Covid?
A: The Brookers are the only side to have beaten us since 2020 and are a powerful club that knows how to win. But I feel we have learnt from the losses and worked on what we need to do to get better.
Q: Both sides have contrasting game styles with the Tigers liking to use their run and carry and the Brookers thriving on winning the contested ball and stoppages?
A: You get the feeling it's going to be one of the matches that goes down to the wire and contest after contest. We are setting ourselves up for a brutal game and know that's coming and looking forward to it.
Q: Both sides had some big outs for your most recent encounter. The Brookers were missing Luke Gestier and Logan Hamilton and the Tigers were without yourself alongside George Alexander, Hayden Armstrong, Dan Madden and Sam Rutland?
A: Both sides were missing a bit of firepower that day but Andrew Mackinlay proved to be the difference with five goals and the Brookers certainly created more opportunities and had a few more scoring shots.
Q: If Jamie Parr holds his spot in the side, can the Azzi medallist have an impact up forward?
A: Jamie has been a champion player in the Hume league and he may have slowed down a yard but you don't lose your ability or footy smarts. If Jamie does play, there will be one nervous defender because the opposition will need to show him the respect he deserves because if they don't, it could come back to haunt them.
Q: Where do you think Mackie can be most damaging, deep in attack or in the midfield?
A: Joel is one of the best midfielders of his era in the O&M. Just his ability to win the contestested ball and give a quick handball to a teammate in space, he's one of the best I've seen. But I do expect him to play forward as well and it's a tough match-up because Mackie is so strong one-on-one.
ROUND 3
Osborne 14.16 (100) def Holbrook 9.8 (62)
After an even first-half the Tigers boot six goals to one in the third term to break the contest open with Ed O'Connell, Connor Galvin and Daniel Madden the home side's best.
ROUND 14
Holbrook 13.12 (90) def Osborne 11.8 (74)
It was a sense of deja vu of last year's grand final after the Brookers overrun the Tigers in the final-quarter with assistant coach Andrew Mackinlay booting five goals for the reigning premiers.
The Brookers won't lack any confidence and are the only side to beat the Tigers since their most recent flag in 2019. With a favourable weather forecast the game could be decided on which key forwards stand tallest. Expect both George Alexander and Jamie Parr to play for the Tigers but there has to be a huge question mark on how big of impact they can have after missing so much footy over the past two months. If the pair can combine for six plus goals plus, it may be just enough for the Tigers to sneak home. And how can you tip against a side that has won 50 of its past 52 matches - you can't.
Verdict: Osborne by 11 points
