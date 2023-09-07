One of the league's most improved players says Yarrawonga coach Steve Johnson won't be afraid to try something different in Saturday's grand final qualifier against Albury.
Ryan Bruce has become one of the most reliable players on the half-back line in his best year at O and M level.
The Pigeons started with a loss to Albury, but have lost only one other game, to Wangaratta Rovers, on June 3.
Yarrawonga will start slight favourites in a match that has the entire league excited, an O and M version of the pre-match hype to the Collingwood-Melbourne clash, if you like.
Yarrawonga won the latest battle between the tremendous rivals by 14 points on June 17.
"At the start of the game he's (Johnson) not frightened to stick somebody spare back just because the way the other team plays, just to throw them off a bit, he'll have a crack at it and if it doesn't work, well, he'll just go back to what we were doing," Bruce explained.
Johnson's approach is no surprise though, given his willingness to try the near impossible, yet succeed so often, during his stellar 293 AFL games at Geelong and GWS, including three premierships at the Cats.
Bruce started his career at the Pigeons in 2016 as a forward, but started this season under Johnson on the wing, before he moved to the backline.
"He's been unreal, his professionalism takes it to another level," Bruce praised.
"He sees things that others don't notice."
The 24-year-old had played some terrific football in the past two seasons, but a hamstring and a broken finger in 2021 and 2022 respectively stalled his progress.
"The last couple of years I've had good starts, but those injuries disrupted the season and then you're playing catch-up and then with your confidence, you're waiting for a good game to come," he said.
Bruce, who once did a pre-season with North Melbourne in the VFL, but is yet to play state level, will be a vital player in potentially stopping dangerous half-forward Riley Bice in the second semi-final at Wodonga's John Flower Oval.
