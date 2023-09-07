The Border Mail
Home/News/Local News

Albury United and Myrtleford set to clash in AWFA Division 1 men's cup final

Steve Tervet
By Steve Tervet
Updated September 8 2023 - 9:16am, first published 9:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Alex Howard and Tom La Spina have led their sides into Saturday night's cup final. Picture by Tara Trewhella
Alex Howard and Tom La Spina have led their sides into Saturday night's cup final. Picture by Tara Trewhella

Albury United captain Alex Howard has reminded some of his more fiery team-mates to bite their tongue during Saturday night's cup final.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Steve Tervet

Steve Tervet

Sports Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.