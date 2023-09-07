Albury United captain Alex Howard has reminded some of his more fiery team-mates to bite their tongue during Saturday night's cup final.
With not only the cup final but a second successive treble on the line, Howard knows how fine the margins in the last game of 2023 will be.
"We've got a couple of hotheads in our team but I think they know what it means for us to be able to be in a grand final and (the importance of) keeping their mouth shut," Howard said.
"All the boys know what's coming up and playing (in the cup final) last year definitely might help.
"It was a booming crowd, we took it all the way to 90 minutes, scored a last-minute penalty, took it into extra time and it was very exciting to be a part of.
"The size of this pitch is nothing to underestimate; it's quite a lot bigger than what we usually play on so I think that'll be a factor."
Myrtleford captain Tom La Spina insists the Savoy are relaxed as they bid to win a third cup in the last five completed seasons.
"We have nothing to lose," La Spina said.
"The pressure's all on United.
"There's no nerves, everyone's excited to get out there and play our game."
Myrtleford, who played in five consecutive cup finals from 2015-19, toppled runners-up Cobram in the quarter-finals before taking down Melrose in extra time on Saturday night.
"It's an awesome feeling," La Spina said of their run to the final.
"We've been playing out of our skin lately and especially in the Cobram game, I thought we played really well.
"It's an exciting time.
"Earlier in the season, we wouldn't have expected to be here but we've had a few key inclusions and that's brought about a massive momentum shift for us."
Kick-off is at 6.10pm.
