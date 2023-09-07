It should probably come as no surprise that Angus Lingham has made a great case for the defence this year.
The criminal lawyer has carved out a strong reputation away from the footy field, branching out to set up his own firm in the centre of Albury, and he's matched those high standards in the blue and white of Yackandandah in 2023.
Lingham, 33, was named in the Tallangatta & District League team of the year for his performances at full-back and this weekend plays for a place in the grand final when the Roos clash with Chiltern at Sandy Creek.
The former Corowa-Rutherglen man has been integral to the Roos making finals for the first time since 2010 but Lingham was quick to deflect praise away from his own game and rather back onto his team-mates.
"It's been a really good year," Lingham said.
"I've played for a lot of sides that have had very little success and there's no doubt winning is far more enjoyable than losing, particularly when I haven't been in that situation all that often.
"But playing full-back is a position that's very much reliant on the rest of the team. If the midfield and forward line are playing well, it can make the backmen look quite good, particularly if you're in front on the scoreboard.
"I think that's probably helped this year because we've had games where we've really controlled play and the forwards just haven't had the opportunities to score; it's either not coming in enough or when it does come in, it's really poor delivery.
"I played four seasons at Corowa and two of those were a really weak side. Playing against some of those top O and M sides, where we were losing by 100, 150 or even 200 points, you now realise just how difficult it was in defence in those games."
Lingham has been ever-present this year for a Roos side which finished the regular season second with a 16-1-1 record, up from sixth place (10-8) in 2022.
"As an outsider looking in, you would probably see Zack Leitch and Lee Dale as the two recruits and it would be easy to reach the conclusion the improvement of Yackandandah is down to that," Lingham said.
"But I don't think that's right at all.
"That's not to say Zack and Lee haven't helped us at various stages in a great way, and Zack's second half of the year has been excellent.
"But Zack missed two games earlier in the year and, even by his own admission, he had some injuries that were really affecting him earlier in the year so we were able to improve significantly without him contributing in the way he is now - and Lee may have missed half the season.
"That's a great thing from our point of view because our improvement has come from not just two names coming in. As much as they've been great for us at times, we've missed them at various times and still been able to perform to a really high level.
"The improvement has come across the board and we've got a number of players in their early 20s who are now playing the best footy they've ever played.
"There's a group that have improved their footy a significant amount from last year to this year and that's where out improvement has come from."
Lingham pointed to the impact of Yackandandah's rising stars in helping the Roos push open the premiership window.
"Judah Hood and Jim Lawson have come in from our under-17s," Lingham said.
"Judah came into our side and played all the way through to round 17 before he injured his shoulder, and whether or not we see him again this year, we're not sure.
"Jim Lawson is another player like Judah who's come straight up from the under-17s into our side this year.
"He would have missed no more than two games and he's kicked 20 goals.
"As disappointing as we were last weekend against Kiewa-Sandy Creek, he was our best player as a 17-year-old and I would have thought he was the youngest player on the ground by some way.
"That's one thing we can take out of the game, that we've got our youngest player straight out of our thirds last year leading the way."
Lingham, who almost quit football in Year 12, fell back in love with the game after following his Kiewa cricket coach Dave Coulston out to Border-Walwa, where he loved the vibe of the Upper Murray.
Law studies took him down to university in Melbourne and Lingham continued his football with Surrey Park, before signing with Wahgunyah after landing a job in Corowa.
Three years with the Lions was followed by his stint at John Foord Oval before swapping one Roos jumper for another when the birth of his first child made the commute from his then workplace in Lavington impractical.
"Beck O'Connell won the league medal playing for 'Yack' in 2021 and her husband, James, is one of my best mates," Lingham said.
"It looked like a fair chance Jimmy, who I played with at Corowa, was going to be playing out at Yackandandah so that was a bit of a draw card.
"But outside of that, just being a bit of a footy follower in the area, I'd observed that Yackandandah was a club where the seniors hadn't had a lot of success for probably 10 years but their juniors had had quite a lot of success.
"When Darren Holmes took over, I recall being struck by the fact their best player of the last 10 years, Trent Castles, had left but the team's performances increased significantly.
"They had all these local juniors playing who had come up through the ranks and all of a sudden their scoring increased.
"I'm not having a go at Trent because I don't know him personally but it just struck me that something had changed.
"Maybe it's a lesson that it's not always about the star player, it's more about the team, and that epitomises Yackandandah a huge amount.
"There's different things the coaching staff do at Yackandandah to really drive home to the playing group that it's about team, not individual, and I think that's probably the most significant reason behind our progress."
Yackandandah's 50-point defeat to Kiewa-Sandy Creek last weekend means their season is on the line when they run into the Swans on Saturday.
So what would it mean for Lingham to add a premiership to his CV in the latter part of his football career?
"I would it's definitely a motivating factor - and footballer plays to win a premiership - but I've played football for long enough to know that it can't just be one tilt at a premiership and then fall apart, it needs to be a build over a number of years," Lingham said.
"This is the first time for 13 years Yackandandah have played finals in the senior grades - yes, sides do play finals for the first time in many years and they win straight up and that's 100 percent what we're trying to do and that's what our sole focus is - but it's also the case that the sides who continually compete in finals and get that finals experience over a number of years.
"It might not be every year but eventually, if you keep doing the right things as a club and a team, keep promoting your youth through the grades, eventually you'll get to the point where everything falls into place one September.
"We want it to be this September but the reality is the strong clubs do it year in, year out and eventually they taste success."
And with Lingham in such good form, there's no reason that case for the defence should be weakened any time soon.
"I'll play until I stop enjoying it and then I'll call it a day," he said.
"But I think I'll always be involved in football.
"I don't want to put a number of years on it but I'll definitely play again next year and we'll see after that.
"I love footy that much that I feel like I could be one of those guys who says 'one more year' for seven or eight years and then next thing you know, they're tapping me on the shoulder and saying 'mate it's time to give it away.'"
