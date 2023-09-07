The Border Mailsport
Home/Sport/AFL Local

Angus Lingham looks at the reasons behind Yackandandah's rise this season

Steve Tervet
By Steve Tervet
Updated September 8 2023 - 9:31am, first published 9:25am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Yackandandah full-back Angus Lingham in his Albury office. Picture by Mark Jesser
Yackandandah full-back Angus Lingham in his Albury office. Picture by Mark Jesser

It should probably come as no surprise that Angus Lingham has made a great case for the defence this year.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Steve Tervet

Steve Tervet

Sports Journalist

More from sports
Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.