Upper Murray Family Care (UMFC) encourage community to become foster carers Advertising Feature

UMFC currently has approximately 80 households caring for children, most of which are currently full. They need additional carers. Picture supplied.

There are many myths surrounding the eligibility associated with becoming a foster carer.



In reality, there aren't too many barriers to becoming involved. Some of the bigger misconceptions are that you have to be married or have a partner, that you must own your own home, not work or even be a full-time carer.



None of these are correct and Upper Murray Family Care (UMFC) welcome applicants from all walks of life regardless of gender, age, sexual preferences or religious beliefs.

UMFC foster care does not have to be a full-time commitment. With UMFC, you build a relationship with the Care Services team and have access to 24-hour support by a qualified practitioner.

We offer all carers training and development opportunities and you receive a tax-free financial allowance. As a carer you can choose the age range of the children you care for, and the type of care you wish to provide.



You don't have to do it on your own - support and training is available when you need it to help you develop the skills and confidence to care for children.

In the past five years, the number of children in foster/kinship care in Victoria has risen by 29 per cent.



UMFC currently has approximately 80 households caring for children, most of which are currently full, resulting in an increased need for additional carers.



Recently, UMFC have had difficulty placing children as young as five, resulting in them having to move out of their communities and away from family.

Foster carers fall into four different care classifications:

Respite: intermittent care of children, usually on a weekend to provide full-time carers with a break and provide a positive experience for children.

Emergency Care: immediate care for a child due to safety concerns - often time limited

Short term: time limited, and usually ranges from one night to six months. These children are often reunified with their parents at the end of the placement.

Long term: anywhere from six months onwards and when a child is unable to return home for an extended period.